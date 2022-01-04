Inspiring Guidebook and Journal Set Empowers Readers to Step Into Their Dreams and Live a Happy, Rewarding Life

ALTA, Utah, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As coaches, Ginnymarie M. Leines and Ruth M. Godfrey understand that there are many obstacles preventing people from acting on their ambitions. To help readers overcome these challenges and create a life that honors their dreams, Leines and Godfrey have released "Mandala and the Butterfly: Secrets" and "The Journal: Mandala and the Butterfly," an uplifting and encouraging set of books that provide expert insight on how to develop the skills necessary to identify one's unique gifts and actualize innermost desires.

Each section of "Mandala and the Butterfly" is dedicated to a specific area of concern, from knowing when it's the right time to pursue a dream and finding a support system to dealing with unexpected detours and healing internal blockages. Personal vignettes and reflective questions accompany each section to demonstrate the concepts in action and prompt deeper consideration about how they apply to one's own life.

As readers master the art of stillness, discernment, trust and joining with their dreams, "The Journal" provides space for planning how these concepts can be woven into their everyday life and inspires readers to take the next steps in achieving their heart's calling. In a time when many people are reconsidering their life's path, "Mandala and the Butterfly" and "The Journal" offer the tools needed to release fear and uncertainty and discover true purpose and potential.

"I believe that through recognizing and validating who each of us are, anything is possible," said Leines. "The books are intended to give people the gift to realize and embrace their uniqueness and act on it with celebration, walking through fear knowing the other side is waiting."

"We are the only species in the world with the gift of imagination," wrote Jennie Antolak, President, International Center of Coaching, Learning Journeys, MCC. "It allows us to ponder, predict, and even postpone our destiny. This book, through the sharing of stories, demonstrates the unstoppable strength we all possess when we utilize our imagination to envision and take action in the world…"

"Mandala and the Butterfly: Secrets"

ISBN: 9781663219237 (softcover); 9781663219220 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and iUniverse

"The Journal: Mandala and the Butterfly"

ISBN: 9781532099779 (softcover); 9781532099786

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and iUniverse

About the authors

Curious, inquisitive and a seeker of the mysteries and adventures of life, Ginnymarie M. Leines loves people, both listening to their stories and delighting in their vision and possibility. She is a businesswoman, entrepreneur, international manufacturer, designer, artist and educator as well as a master certified coach and narrative coach practitioner at Learning Journeys, the International Center of Coaching. Leines earned her bachelor's degree from Hamline University, where she studied language arts, English, secondary education, journalism and communication. She also received leadership training certification in the Seven Habits of Highly Effective People from the University of Minnesota. Leines is the mother of three sons and three daughters (in-law), grandmother to eight grandchildren and lover of Gregory, her soulmate, partner and husband of 50 years. She currently lives in Alta, Utah. To learn more about Leines, please visit ginnymarieleines.com.

Ruth M. Godfrey is the founder of the International Center of Coaching, Learning Journeys, which she co-owns with her daughter, Jennie Antolak. Exploring the ideas of "Mandala and The Butterfly" has been a creative structural placeholder for her. The writing experience continually reminded her of the importance of breathing life into dreams. Her wish for all readers is to become the soul of their journeys, allowing their dreams to take flight. The following are some of her professional credentials: Master of Science, Adult and Occupational Education, Kansas State University, Bachelor of Science, Recreational Leadership, University of Minnesota, master certified coach, designated by the International Coach Federation; certified narrative coach practitioner. She is also the co-author of "Delicious Conversations" and "Coach on the Run 10: A Way of Being." Godfrey has three adult children and five precocious grandchildren and lives in Woodbury, Minnesota.

