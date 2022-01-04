Art Feeds the Soul, But Can It Feed the People?

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are few places where over-the-top luxury collides with abject poverty quite as dramatically as the city of Los Angeles, where 2 million people -- that's one in four Angelenos -- struggle with food insecurity. But artist Stephania Gambaroff is on a mission to change that, with a little help from a certain non-binary, three-headed conjoined twin named Ozzy.

The artist plans to donate 100% of sales generated from YOLO, her upcoming show at Gabba Gallery, to Love More LA, a local non-profit dedicated to providing food for those in need.

"It's a fact that art remains an expensive commodity that only a few people can afford," explained Gambaroff. "As an immigrant female street artist, I want to bridge the gap between free street art and studio practice while also helping Angelenos in need."

YOLO (short for "you only live once"), is Gambaroff's second solo show in Los Angeles and includes ten new medium-sized works created specially for the show. In true Gambaroff style, the exhibit features richly textured oil paintings that weave together the unmistakable precision and sensibilities of a formally trained artist with the gritty urgency and evocative energy of L.A. street art.

The exhibit will also include work that features Gambaroff's captivating signature character Ozzy, who embodies the ideas of otherness, identity, gender, and humanism that serve as prominent themes in Gambaroff's work.

"My goal is for collectors to buy my art knowing the money will feed people and that I intended the art to serve as a currency of love and care for our community," said Gambaroff. "You Only Live Once will empower collectors with a unique opportunity to be a part of something bigger than themselves, the artist, and the art itself. And I am super excited to use my work to benefit my favorite city."

After the show, Gambaroff and her team will work with Love More LA to deliver the food and her art's new owners are invited to join and participate in completing the exhibit's goal of "feeding the people."

You Only Live Once opens Jan. 22, 2022 and runs through Feb. 12 at Gabba Gallery located at 3126 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057.

Contact

Jazmin Rainey

702.769.8179

326913@email4pr.com

About Stephania Gambaroff

Stephania Gambaroff is an award-winning Russian-born American artist and filmmaker based in Los Angeles. She produces videos, paintings and sculptures during the day and develops responsive systems and algorithms at night. She has also lived and exhibited in Montreal, New York, and San Francisco.

For further information, please visit https://gambaroff.com/ .

About Gabba Gallery

Open since 2012, Gabba Gallery is a contemporary art gallery in Los Angeles showcasing work by emerging and established artists from around the world. Gabba Gallery believes art is for everyone and strives to make the gallery a welcoming place for all artists and art lovers.

For further information, please visit www.gabbagallery.com/ .

SOURCE Gabba Gallery