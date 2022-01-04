Pangiam Announces the Appointment of Dave Reissfelder as Senior Vice President & CFO

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangiam, a technology company defining the future of authentication and trusted movement, announced the appointment of Dave Reissfelder, as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer today.
Dave co-founded Pangiam in 2019 alongside COO, Patrick Flanagan with a unique business model pioneering "screening as a service" for international travelers, aimed at creating a seamless international travel experience. Pangiam partnered with private equity investors in November 2020 and commenced a technology-roll up strategy that supports today's commercialization efforts.
Dave returns to Pangiam with significant executive experience in delivering shareholder value. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Innovations and led the turnaround of the global medical device business. During his leadership, the company achieved historic sales and profitability, resulting in a successful exit in December 2020. Dave has significant experience in the aviation sector through his prior role as Chief Financial Officer at Reveal Imaging Technologies, which he helped build into a global player in the aviation market before being acquired by SAIC.
"Pangiam's mission of trusted movement globally has never been more critical than in today's environment. I am thrilled to return to Pangiam and partner with the exceptional management team to deliver on that vision," said Dave.
"We are delighted to welcome Dave back to the Pangiam family," said Kevin McAleenan, Pangiam's Chief Executive Officer. "As a co-founder and a proven executive, we know that Dave's expertise, particularly in creating operational efficiencies, will be an asset to the rest of the Pangiam team as we continue to grow."
About Pangiam
Pangiam is a technology company delivering intelligent authentication tools that improve the movement of people and goods. As a team of customs and security professionals with over 50 years of collective experience at senior levels of the U.S. Government, Pangiam has an intimate understanding of the security, facilitation, and technology challenges facing governments and industry leaders around the world.
About AE Industrial Partners
AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power generation, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment.
