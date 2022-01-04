LG Display and Brelyon Form Strategic Cooperation to Create New Category of Displays

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brelyon ( www.brelyon.com ) and LG Display today announced a strategic cooperation under which Brelyon will integrate LG Display's P-OLED technology into its ultra-immersive, virtual monitors. The companies will serve the rising large format gaming and productivity sectors with a solution that far supersedes anything the world of monitors has seen before. The new category which was introduced by BRELYON last year [ See TEDx talk ] uses computational wavefront engineering to emulate a massive panoramic screen with single or multiple depth levels without the need for wearing headsets.

As the global leader of P-OLED technology in the display industry, LG Display has been perfecting screen experience by introducing higher performing cutting-edge displays every year. In cooperation with LG Display, Brelyon can open new markets and categories of immersive experiences.

"Brelyon's technology uses novel physics and computational technics to boost the performance and practicality in a fully scalable and affordable approach," said Justin Chang, President of LG Display America. "I think this is a timely alignment between LG Display and Brelyon."

Building upon revolutionary work from the MIT Media Lab on wavefront engineering, Brelyon has been making waves across the industry with pilots of their virtual displays at several large OEMs and chip manufacturers. "Until now the richness of your desktop experience has been solely capped by the manufacturing limitations of physical panels, the panel size, and performance at pixel level," said Dr. Barmak Heshmat, CEO of Brelyon. "At Brelyon we are using novel physics along with the growing power of GPUs to introduce a set of new technologies that liberates us from those limitations and enables us to craft superior visual experiences. With our Ultra Reality™ monitors we have been able to break several performance records on conventional parameters; things like peak brightness, resolution, eye comfort, image size and more. This has created notable bookings for our product from industrial partners and high-end gaming applications. The cooperation with LG Display will help us to scale this level of performance and immersion beyond industrial applications."

For years, the screen industry has been betting on new modalities such as 3D displays, Augmented and Virtual Reality headsets and bigger and bigger curved monitors. Unfortunately, most have seen slow adoption as they require transformations in content, manufacturing process or consumer behavior. Brelyon has invented a new category that merges the best of the alternatives: immersion without isolation, support for legacy content, huge virtual screen real estate without taking up desk space.

ABOUT LG DISPLAY

LG Display Co., Ltd. LPL KRX: 034220])) is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 63,360 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.

ABOUT BRELYON

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, USA Brelyon is a technology pioneer in hardware and software technologies for headset-less immersive experiences. Founded by scientists from MIT and UCF and with decades of industry experience, the company announced its innovative display platform in Jun 2020 and is now piloting its products for gaming and industrial applications with strategic partners. Please visit www.brelyon.com for more information.

