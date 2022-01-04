RSM Canada promotes six new partners across Canadian offices

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - RSM Canada ("RSM") – a leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – is pleased to announce the promotions of six new partners in its Calgary and Toronto offices: Vanessa Chan, Michael Joseph, David Mamane, Austen Ramsay, Shaweta Roopra and Jamie Zuk.

"Each of our six new partners continue to demonstrate their commitment and leadership at the firm, and we are proud to promote them to partner," said Harry Blum, national managing partner, RSM Canada. "These individuals demonstrate exemplary client service and serve as exceptional leaders to their peers, and I am excited for them to further their career growth in the months to come."

Vanessa Chan has been promoted to tax practice partner in the Toronto office. With over 10 years of public accounting experience, Vanessa provides international and domestic tax planning for public and privately-held companies in various sectors, including real estate and construction, manufacturing, consumer goods, transportation, and financial services.

Michael Joseph has been promoted to partner in RSM's tax practice. Based in Toronto, Michael provides Canadian tax advisory services to domestic and international clients both large and small. In particular, Michael's primary focus is on cross-border M&A transactions and providing tax advisory services for private equity funds, public and private companies and owner-manager businesses.

David Mamane has been promoted to consulting practice partner. Based in Montréal, David is a versatile and results-driven actuary who provides a diverse range of property and casualty actuarial, insurance management, and risk management consulting services for large insurance companies and clients in various other industries.

Austen Ramsay has been promoted to partner in the firm's tax practice. Located out of the Calgary office, Austen has over 12 years of experience in assurance, accounting and tax. He provides international tax compliance and consulting services to a variety of clients and has worked with a range of high-net-worth individuals, public and private corporations and not-for-profit organizations in a variety of sectors, including real estate, oil and gas, agriculture, health care and professional services.

Shaweta Roopra has been promoted to audit quality and risk management partner in the firm's national office of risk management. Shaweta has primary responsibility for the firm's internal monitoring and for regulatory inspections including those of the Canadian Public Accountability Board and CPA provincial institutes. As a member of the National Professional Standards Group, she is also responsible for interpretation and implementation of assurance standards, developing the RSM audit methodology, guidance and tools related to various assurance matters and consulting with engagement teams in dealing with complex auditing issues.

Jamie Zuk has been promoted to partner in RSM's audit practice. Working out of the Toronto office, she has extensive experience with both public and private companies in a variety of industries, including technology, life sciences including cannabis, and financial services. Working with many public company clients, Jamie is well-versed in International Financial Reporting Standards.

About RSM Canada

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 48,000 people in over 120 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International. For more information visit rsmcanada.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RSM Canada