Paintscaping Celebrates The Future By Looking At Its Past

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapper J. Cole, Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, a permanent install in Las Vegas, Amazon Music, and the return of the most haunted house in the world, and the best zoo on the planet. Just a few of the amazing projects that Los Angeles-based PaintScaping completed this year.

With one eye continually on the future, Paintscaping has always seen the world with the enthusiastic optimism of a kid with a cool new toy.

"The magic of 3D projection mapping never gets old," says Paintscaping's CEO Philippe Bergeron, and a one-time actor (Sopranos, Iron Man 2, Rush Hour 3.)

Indeed, armed with cutting-edge projector technology provided by industry-leaders Christie, Barco and Panasonic, Paintscaping looks forward to 2022 with the same sense of awe as when they reflect on their accomplishments in 2021.

After a COVID-fueled 2020 slowdown, Paintscaping dove head-first into 2021. Paintscaping brought their creative energy to the sets of numerous music videos and commercials throughout their native Los Angeles. And then, just to be sure the city knew what was up, Paintscaping illuminated the famed Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, site of the first Academy Awards. Angelenos could see the projection from the famous TCL Chinese Theatre and down Hollywood Boulevard.

On a national level, Paintscaping picked up right where they left off at the sites of some of their most amazing mappings, including the return of many beloved holiday shows. For Halloween, Paintscaping burnt down (and then rebuilt!) the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, CA. Paintscaping also took part in two different week-long live events at Pensacola's Foo Foo Festival of the Arts. And December saw Paintscaping's triumphant return to the San Diego Zoo with the spectacular Aurora show featuring over 20 live performers, music, mapping, and more. The Dallas Zoo's Zoo Lights extravaganza and Grandscape's holiday fountain display in Texas rounded out the 2021 holiday season.

Although the last couple years have certainly had their share of lows, future-oriented PaintScaping looks forward to 2022 with optimism, enthusiasm and most especially -- gratitude. Happy New Year!

For our latest reel, visit:

https://www.paintscaping.com/reel

For high-rez photos, visit:

https://www.paintscaping.com

And right-click on thumbnails to download.

About Philippe Bergeron

Philippe Bergeron is founder and CEO of PaintScaping, a global leader in 3D projection mapping. PaintScaping has done mapping in the USA, Mexico, Canada, France, Ireland, and South Africa. Bergeron, a native of Montreal with a B.S. and M.S. degree in computer science from the University of Montreal, remains a 3D mapping innovator and invited presenter for numerous industry events. He is also an actor. His numerous film and TV credits include Iron Man 2, Mad Men, Rush Hour 3, Contact, E.R., and guest starred in the final season of The Sopranos.

About PaintScaping

PaintScaping is the industry leader in 3D mapping. Founded in 2009 by Philippe Bergeron, the Los Angeles-based company has produced unique 3D mapping shows across the U.S. including Orlando, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, and Chicago, and many places around the world. Among its many clients are MGM Resorts, Ritz-Carlton, Sony Pictures, Westin Hotels, Caruso, and Cirque du Soleil. It holds many records in the mapping world. The most viewed mapping ever on YouTube. The biggest USA mapping ever. And the longest throw ever at 1.1 km.

Philippe Bergeron is available for interviews. Video and photos are also available on request.

Media Contact

Julia Bergeron, Paintscaping, (818) 932-9491, marketing@paintscaping.com

Twitter

SOURCE Paintscaping