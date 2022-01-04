IVC-Meitar Israeli Tech Review 2021 is Out Now

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli High-Tech Capital Raising Soars to $25.6 Billion in 2021: 146% Jump over Annual 2020 Figure
In 2021, Israeli high-tech companies enjoyed a record of capital investments, raising $25.6 billion in 773 deals. This exceptional amount was 146% higher than the annual 2020 amount, mostly due to the large number of deals over $100 million that accounted for a 55% share of the total sum for 2021. In Q4, Israeli start-ups saw 206 investment deals totaling $8.06 billion, continuing the uptrend from Q1 this year.
Read and download the full report here: https://bit.ly/3eMADPa
Key findings for 2021 and Q4/2021:
- 773 deals in 2021, with average deal amount of $33 million, almost double the average in 2020
- $8.06 billion raised in Q4/2021, in 206 deals
- 2021 saw 77 mega-deals over $100 million each, compared to 20 in 2020
- Number of early rounds reached 52% of annual 2021 figures
- Israeli high-tech exits skyrocketed to $22.2 billion, with almost equal shares of M&As and IPOs.
- IPOs in 2021 peaked with 75 deals, 23 on Wall Street
Guy Holzman, IVC CEO, stated: "Clearly, 2021 has registered record volumes in the Israeli high-tech market. Yet, there are some aspects to be considered by the Israeli tech companies – they will have hard time proving their value, and growing their revenues next year. Moreover, it looks like the Israeli high-tech market has reached a certain ceiling with approximately 9,300 active tech companies, when foreign multinational corporations and Israeli companies with high resources continue to attract additional local workforce."
Marianna Shapira, IVC Senior Analyst, noted: "2021 was marked by an especially high number of companies that succeeded in more than one capital financing series over the course of this year. A total of 65 such companies compared to 40 and 25 in 2020 and 2019, respectively. These companies attracted very generous amounts of capital this year; out of these, top 10 companies attracted a total amount of $4.5 billion in more than one round (each round over $120 million). This looks like a growing trend among Israeli high-tech companies, leaving speculations regarding investors' preferences of stable, growing and known companies over the rest."
Contact - Marianna Shapira, marianna@ivc-online.com
SOURCE IVC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.