IVC-Meitar Israeli Tech Review 2021 is Out Now

In 2021, Israeli high-tech companies enjoyed a record of capital investments, raising $25.6 billion in 773 deals. This exceptional amount was 146% higher than the annual 2020 amount, mostly due to the large number of deals over $100 million that accounted for a 55% share of the total sum for 2021. In Q4, Israeli start-ups saw 206 investment deals totaling $8.06 billion, continuing the uptrend from Q1 this year.

Key findings for 2021 and Q4/2021:

773 deals in 2021, with average deal amount of $33 million , almost double the average in 2020

, almost double the average in 2020 $8.06 billion raised in Q4/2021, in 206 deals

raised in Q4/2021, in 206 deals 2021 saw 77 mega-deals over $100 million each, compared to 20 in 2020

each, compared to 20 in 2020 Number of early rounds reached 52% of annual 2021 figures

Israeli high-tech exits skyrocketed to $22.2 billion , with almost equal shares of M&As and IPOs.

, with almost equal shares of M&As and IPOs. IPOs in 2021 peaked with 75 deals, 23 on Wall Street

Guy Holzman, IVC CEO, stated: "Clearly, 2021 has registered record volumes in the Israeli high-tech market. Yet, there are some aspects to be considered by the Israeli tech companies – they will have hard time proving their value, and growing their revenues next year. Moreover, it looks like the Israeli high-tech market has reached a certain ceiling with approximately 9,300 active tech companies, when foreign multinational corporations and Israeli companies with high resources continue to attract additional local workforce."

Marianna Shapira, IVC Senior Analyst, noted: "2021 was marked by an especially high number of companies that succeeded in more than one capital financing series over the course of this year. A total of 65 such companies compared to 40 and 25 in 2020 and 2019, respectively. These companies attracted very generous amounts of capital this year; out of these, top 10 companies attracted a total amount of $4.5 billion in more than one round (each round over $120 million). This looks like a growing trend among Israeli high-tech companies, leaving speculations regarding investors' preferences of stable, growing and known companies over the rest."

