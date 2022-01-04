Immunexpress CEO To Present at the Virtual Biotech Showcase 2022

SEATTLE, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company focused on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Rolland Carlson, Ph.D., to present a corporate update, accessible on demand, at the virtual Biotech Showcase 2022 to be held Jan. 10-12 and Jan. 17–19, 2022.

Dr. Carlson will present an overview of Immunexpress' SeptiCyte® technology and a corporate update on commercial plans for newly FDA cleared sepsis diagnostic SeptiCyte® RAPID. Dr. Carlson is available for virtual meetings.

About Immunexpress

Immunexpress is a molecular diagnostic company, based out of Seattle, committed to improving outcomes for patients suspected of sepsis. Immunexpress' SeptiCyte® technology can assess a patient's dysregulated immune response by quantifying and analyzing gene expression from whole blood, providing actionable results in about an hour to guide the physician in optimizing patient management decisions. SeptiCyte® RAPID is a lab test for sepsis that combines SeptiCyte® technology with the Biocartis' Idylla™ platform*, empowering clinicians to swiftly differentiate infection positive (sepsis) from infection negative systemic inflammation in patients suspected of sepsis; diagnosing bacterial sepsis, viral sepsis, or fungal infections. This powerful combination of technologies enhances certainty for early sepsis diagnosis, to improve clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs.

In March 2020, Immunexpress received CE Marking of SeptiCyte® RAPID and announced a commercialization partnership with Biocartis in Europe. In November 2021, Immunexpress received FDA clearance for SeptiCyte® RAPID.

For more information, visit http://www.immunexpress.com/ .

