Cardiff Oncology to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced that company management will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference, taking place January 10 – 13, 2022.
Details on the presentation can be found below.
H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference
Presentation Date:
Available on-demand beginning at 7:00 AM ET on Monday, January 10, 2022
A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events" section of the Cardiff Oncology website.
About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need. Our goal is to target tumor vulnerabilities with treatment combinations that overcome disease resistance and improve disease response to standard treatment regimens and to increase overall survival. We are developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 ("PLK1") inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care anti-cancer therapeutics. Our clinical development programs incorporate tumor genomics and biomarker technology to refine assessment of patient response to treatment. We have three clinical programs currently ongoing: a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin® (bevacizumab) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC); a Phase 2 trial of onvansertib in combination with nanoliposomal irinotecan, leucovorin and fluorouracil for the second-line treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC); and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga® (abiraterone)/prednisone in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.
Cardiff Oncology Contact:
Vicki Kelemen
Chief Operating Officer
858-952-7652
vkelemen@cardiffoncology.com
Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2569
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Contact:
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
315-879-8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com
SOURCE Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
