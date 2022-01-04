Compulsion of Face Mask Usage for High Public Safety due to the Rise of Pandemic Predicted to Uplift the Growth of the Global Face Mask Detection Market by 2028 | Divulge by Research Dive

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global face mask detection market is expected to witness progressive growth by 2028, due to the compulsion of using face masks worldwide. The software sub-segment to be most lucrative. The Europe region is predicted to dominate the market.

Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Face Mask Detection Market by Component (Hardware and Software), End-use (Retail, Corporate Infrastructure, Airports, Hospitality, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028."

According to the report, the Global Face Mask Detection Market is anticipated to garner $3,040.9 million and grow at a CAGR of 10.9% throughout the forecast period from 2021-2028.

New Year Discount: 20% OFF on Face Mask Detection Market Research Report

Purchase Options Available:

Individual User (Single User) at $5700 $ 4560

Multi User Access at $8700 $6960

Business User Access at $10700 $8560

*Offer Limited Period Only

Get | Download Sample Report of Face Mask Detection Market

Dynamics of the Face Mask Detection Market

With the compulsion of face mask usage for greater public safety in the wake of the pandemic, the market is expected to experience prominent growth during the analysis period. Besides, the effective use of face masks in reducing the risk of infection and maintaining social distancing are further expected to foster the growth of the face mask detection market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing implementation of modern technologies in developing advanced face mask detection systems is expected to amplify the growth of the market during the estimated timeframe. However, the accuracy of face mask detection and privacy concern among millennials may impede the growth of the market over the forecast timeframe.

Covid-19 Impact on the Face Mask Detection Market

Though the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several industries, it has had a positive impact on the face mask detection market. Initially, with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, governments of many countries have imposed strict lockdowns and stringent restrictions. Then after easing out the lockdown guidelines, people are moving outdoors with optimum precautions. Further, the use of the face mask as an effective measure to maintain social distancing has increased the growth of the market during the period of crisis.

Get Access to COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Face Mask Detection at just $2999

Segments of the Face Mask Detection Market

The report has been divided the face mask detection market into segments based on component, end-use, and region.

By component , the software sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative and is estimated to generate a revenue of $1,731.5 million during the analysis period. The increasing demand of the software market because of its ease of disposition on existing CCTV infrastructure and no requirement of any additional hardware system, are expected to upsurge the growth of the face mask detection market sub-segment over the forecast timeframe.

, the is expected to be most lucrative and is estimated to generate a during the analysis period. The increasing demand of the software market because of its ease of disposition on existing CCTV infrastructure and no requirement of any additional hardware system, are expected to upsurge the growth of the face mask detection market sub-segment over the forecast timeframe. By end-use , the airports sub-segment is predicted to be most productive and is estimated to generate $842.0 million over the analysis timeframe. Furthermore, the increasing installation of face mask detective systems at airports all across the globe to enhance a safe journey is expected to bolster the growth of the market throughout the estimated timeframe.

, the is predicted to be most productive and is estimated to over the analysis timeframe. Furthermore, the increasing installation of face mask detective systems at airports all across the globe to enhance a safe journey is expected to bolster the growth of the market throughout the estimated timeframe. By region, the Europe region of the face mask detection market is predicted to hold the maximum share of the market and is expected to generate a revenue of $696.4 million during the analysis period. The rising occurrence of the other coronavirus variations such as Delta and Omicron has surged the need for public surveillance using face masks is expected to fortify the regional growth of the market during the estimated period.

Personalize this research as per your format and definition & Avail 10% Discount on Face Mask Detection Market

Top 10 Key Players of the Face Mask Detection Market

The major players of the face mask detection market include

1. Accubits Technologies

2. LogMask

3. Sightcorp

4. Neuromation

5. Aerialtronices

6. Intelligent Security Systems

7. LeewayHertz

8. Sensource Inc.

9. Trident Info

10. NEC Corporation, and many more.

These players are working on the development of new business tactics and strategies to secure leading positions in the global industry. - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report

For instance, in July 2020, IntelliVision Technologies Crop, a leading provider of embedded smart camera analytics for IoT OEMs, has announced to develop a new addition of face mask detection analytics for over 10 years by using deep learning neural network to detect images of people wearing different designs of masks.

Further, the report also summarizes other crucial aspects including product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, and the latest strategic development.

More about Face Mask Detection Market:

Related Top Reports Link:

1. Conversational AI Market: [224-Pages] The global conversational AI market size is predicted to garner a revenue of $13,291.3 million in the 2021–2028 timeframe – Request an PDF Sample Report (Year ending Special offer on full report started at $2999 (Read Only))

2. Cloud Microservice Platform Market: [Pages-224] The global cloud microservice platform market size is projected to gain $,4246.5 million in the 2021–2028 timeframe – Request an PDF Sample Report (Year ending Special offer on full report started at $2999 (Read Only))

3. Virtualization Security Market: [220-Pages] The global virtualization security market is anticipated to garner $6,986.3 million in the 2021–2028 timeframe – Request an PDF Sample Report (Year ending Special offer on full report started at $2999 (Read Only))

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

SOURCE Research Dive