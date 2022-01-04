AirNet Announces Change of Auditor

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AirNet Technology Inc., formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. ("AirNet" or the "Company") ANTE, an in-flight solution provider on connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia in China, today announced the appointment of Audit Alliance LLP ("Audit Alliance") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm to replace Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP ("MBP"), effective December 31, 2021.

The change of the Company's independent auditor was made after careful consideration and evaluation process and was approved by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and the audit committee of the Board.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and the subsequent interim period through December 31, 2021, neither the Company nor anyone acting on its behalf consulted with Audit Alliance regarding any of the matters or events set forth in in Item 16F(a)(2)(i) and (ii) of Form 20-F.

The Company is working closely with Audit Alliance and MBP to ensure a seamless transition.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE AirNet Technology Inc.