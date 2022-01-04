Sequoia Launches New Total Rewards and People Policy Benchmarking Online Resource to Accelerate Insights into Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia® the pioneer in Total People Investment, today announced the launch of Dataforest by Sequoia, an online resource for total rewards and people policy benchmarking to help HR leaders measure their people programs and practices against industry trends. Dataforest provides a comprehensive set of timely employee experience data through visually rich and interactive experiences, making it easier to discover and understand insights.
With the emergence of a hybrid workplace, creating and sustaining a more supportive, engaging, and productive work experience for employees has become even harder to do. The demand for employers to quickly evolve how they invest in their people requires deep understanding about their people-related data and how they compare in the employer landscape.
Dataforest total rewards and people policy data is compiled from Sequoia's long-standing annual Employee Experience Benchmarking Report, topical survey responses from people-driven businesses, and anonymized insights from the company's proprietary database. Users of Dataforest have complimentary access to:
- Top Trends. Track the latest trends as they unfold on how employers are managing compensation, workplace diversity, DEI, remote work, employee turnover, benefits, and more.
- Findings. Explore a wide range of targeted insights on retirement, employee wellbeing, global mobility, and special reports.
- Surveys. Participate in topical surveys and share how your organization invests in its people.
"Business leaders need a way to quickly understand and stay ahead of workplace trends in this distributed work environment," said Greg Golub, founder and CEO of Sequoia. "Dataforest is the community-driven instance of our people analytics and insights offering organizations with real-time data that can be used to inform people and business strategy."
Dataforest is available now to the public at dataforest.sequoia.com.
About Sequoia
Sequoia is the pioneer in Total People Investment. We help people-driven businesses design, deploy, and optimize people investment strategies that achieve engagement outcomes that matter. Through expert guidance and the Sequoia People Platform, our offerings in total rewards, benefits, wellbeing, HR & payroll, and business protection tie into a higher strategic role, enabling companies to manage their global people investments, with reduced administrative burdens and deeper employee care and support.
For more than 20 years, people-driven companies have turned to Sequoia to unlock the full potential of their business and global workforce. Sequoia operates Dataforest, an online resource for total rewards and people policy insights and benchmarking. Visit Sequoia.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.
