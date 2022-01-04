cbdMD Celebrates Industry Wide National CBD Month As Official Founder

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- cbdMD, Inc. YCBD YCBDpA))), one of the leading, most highly trusted and best recognized CBD companies, celebrates the third annual recognition of National CBD Month.

Founded back in 2020, National CBD month has been celebrated annually throughout the month of January. What started as an effort to initiate advocacy for hemp-derived products while increasing consumer awareness about the many applications of these products, has since developed into a wide-spread celebration of how far the industry has come in just a few short years. As lawmakers look to push for further tangible CBD product regulations, the annual monthly holiday is positioned to once again shed light on a growing industry that has only begun to scratch the surface of its lasting potential. According to the "Global CBD Market 2021-2025" report by ReasearchAndMarkets.com, the CBD market is poised to grow roughly $30 billion between 2021 and 2025. This equates to about 27% CAGR during the aforementioned forecast period.

"While 2021 had its ups and downs across all industries, we're confident that 2022 is the year we can further solidify ourselves as a leader in the CBD market. At cbdMD, we've always believed that if we can properly educate the consumers on the viability of our products, then we'll be able to continue the growth of the entire space. It's not just about the recognition as the Official Founder. It's about continuing the narrative of establishing credible industry-wide regulations while empowering consumers to take control of their everyday lives in a healthy, more natural way," said co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc. Martin Sumichrast.

