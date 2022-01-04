AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB EXPANDS ITS PACK IN 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, announced today that the Mudi and Russian Toy have received full recognition, and are eligible to compete in the Herding Group and Toy Group, respectively. These additions bring the number of AKC-recognized breeds to 199.

"We're thrilled to have two unique breeds join the registry," said Gina DiNardo, AKC Executive Secretary. "The Mudi, a medium-sized herding dog, makes a great pet for an active family committed to keeping this worker busy, and the small, loving Russian Toy thrives on being close to its humans, making a wonderful companion for an owner who can be with the dog a great deal. As always, we encourage people to do their research to find the right breed for their lifestyle."

The Mudi joins the Herding Group, and is a medium-sized, versatile, all-purpose farm dog from Hungary. The breed is courageous and useful for working the most stubborn livestock. It's loyal and protective of property and family members. Mudi are very energetic, enjoying a good run. They are playful, affectionate, and can be calm and relaxed at home. They don't have many grooming requirements. Occasional baths and a combing or brushing will do.

Joining the Toy Group, the Russian Toy dates back to the Russian aristocracy. These dogs may be little, but they pack a ton of personality. They are elegant, lively, active and cheerful. They are intelligent with a strong desire to please. Russian Toys thrive on human companionship, loving to snuggle and be close to their family. They can, however, be slightly aloof with strangers. The breed has two coat types – longhaired and smooth. The longhaired coat should be brushed two to three times per week and given baths monthly. The smooth coat needs weekly brushing and occasional baths.

AKC Recognition offers the breed the opportunity to compete at all levels of AKC-sanctioned events. Recognition does not necessarily mean that the breed is a newly created breed. Many of the breeds that gain full AKC-recognition have existed for decades, and some are ancient. To become an AKC-recognized breed there must be an active following and interest in the breed by owners in the U.S. as well as an established breed club of responsible owners and breeders. There also must be a sufficient population of dogs in the United States geographically distributed throughout the county. Breeds working towards full recognition are recorded in AKC's Foundation Stock Service® (FSS®). Additional information on the process can be found at akc.org.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-kennel-club-expands-its-pack-in-2022-301452963.html

SOURCE American Kennel Club