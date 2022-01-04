CORE Electric Cooperative to be featured on Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid

SEDALIA, Colo., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE Electric Cooperative announced today that it will be featured on "Viewpoint", an educational television show hosted by actor Dennis Quaid. The segment will be distributed nationally to over 200 public television stations and will feature the evolution of the electric cooperative from its rural roots to that of a modern electric utility striving to meet Colorado's aggressive carbon reduction goals.
The segment highlights the history and progress CORE has made over the last 83 years as a member-owned cooperative electric utility and the efforts CORE is making through the acquisition of renewable utility-scale solar energy on Colorado's eastern plains.
"As far as renewable energy goes, Colorado is one of the most aggressive states with regard to renewable portfolio standards and carbon reduction, and so that calls upon all utilities within the state to have pretty aggressive plans to reduce greenhouse gasses," said CORE Chief Executive Officer Jeff Baudier.
Since 2015, CORE has contracted to add nearly 200 megawatts of solar energy to its system. Located in the beautiful Rocky Mountains of Colorado, CORE's service territory is one of the most desirable places in the country to live and work, making CORE one of the fastest-growing electric utilities in the nation.
"Working with partners (like CORE) is important because they help us get 'the energy to thrive', because together, we can attract the right industries, the right jobs, and bring in folks who want to be part of this family in the rural communities," said Commissioner Steve O'Dorisio from Adams County, Colorado.
The segment produced by Viewpoint is available on CORE's website at www.CORE.coop. The feature hosted by Dennis Quaid will air on public television stations nationwide between now and November 2022.
CORE, formerly known as Intermountain Rural Electric Association (IREA), is a member-owned electric utility cooperative that serves members in a 5,000-square-mile area in central Colorado. CORE provides reliable and affordable power to more than 300,000 consumers, making it the largest electric distribution cooperative in Colorado, and one of the largest in the U.S. As a member-owned cooperative, CORE operates on a nonprofit basis; earnings exceeding expenses are invested in the facilities used to provide electric service and are booked as member equity.
Media Contact:
Mandi Lesher
Community Relations Officer
720.733.5527
mlesher@CORE.coop
SOURCE CORE Electric Cooperative
