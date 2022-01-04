SeKON Enterprise, Inc. Appoints John Luongo as Chief Growth Officer

RESTON, Va., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SeKON Enterprise, Inc. is pleased to announce that John Luongo has joined our company as Chief Growth Officer. John brings a strategic growth perspective that will complement SeKON's innovative leadership supporting federal health agencies. Partnering with the SeKON executive team, he will advance strategies and capabilities that will strengthen SeKON's business development and capture efforts.
"SeKON is the perfect place for me to continue my journey of leading businesses to achieve accelerated growth. We have amazing talent, dedication, and unlimited potential. SeKON's established track record of customer success provides our team the foundation to continue to grow and outpace the market through diligent, strategic value engineering delivered with an unwavering focus on customer success", said John Luongo.
SeKON is known for leadership and commitment to customer success. John has demonstrated leadership in building a sustainable, inclusive culture at IndraSoft and previously through more than 20 years of service at SRA. He has successfully led large scale capture efforts to deliver mission-centric solutions for NIH, NIAID, CMS, FDA, Army MEDCOM, and numerous Federal Civilian and Defense customers. John's solution driven approach to capture will enable SeKON to leverage its market leading data analytic, cyber, and systems development capabilities to new customers within the health community.
"We are very pleased and excited to have John join our executive team in the newly created position of Chief Growth Officer. With his proven success as a market leader, he will further enhance our growth as we continue our transition to the full and open marketplace", said SeKON CEO Dr. Angela Wilson.
About SeKON
Established in 1996 by Dr. Angela Wilson, SeKON Enterprise, Inc. is a privately held management and technology consultancy based in the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. For 25 years, we have delivered our clients value by driving efficiency of operations and applying emerging technology with innovative techniques while being accountable for delivering excellence, transparency, and ongoing collaborative communication. We have a proven record of helping our clients achieve their mission goals through dedicated support, partnering, thought leadership, value-added services, and quantifiable benefits by engaging the best resources available. We are committed to solving problems that matter, achieving mission goals, and making a measurable impact on organizations and the stake holders they serve through the convergence of the right talent, tools, and processes.
