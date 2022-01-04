Zomentum Integrates Microsoft 365 Security Assessment Tool into Revenue Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, creators of the first intelligent Revenue Platform built for the IT channel, announced today that it has added a Microsoft 365 security assessment to its growing library of IT assessment tools accessible within the Zomentum Revenue Platform's sales acceleration application.

The integration enables IT solution providers to accelerate revenue generation by seamlessly uncovering upselling and cross-selling opportunities around the Microsoft 365 application suite and automatically including the resulting recommendations in their branded sales proposals. In addition, it can enable non-technical partners to evaluate and execute on Microsoft 365 security sales opportunities.

Microsoft 365, formerly Office 365, is a line of subscription services offered by Microsoft, including the Microsoft Office product line and other cloud-based security and device management solutions.

"By adding the Microsoft 365 security assessment to the Zomentum platform, our technology partners no longer have to log into a separate assessment tool, making it faster and easier to identify and monetize opportunities to deliver high-value services to their business clients," Ben Spector, Product Manager at Zomentum. "In addition, we've effectively democratized the Microsoft 365 security assessment. Now non-technical partners like sales executives and account managers, can conduct security evaluations, generate proposals and send them off for esignature quickly and easily – all within our platform."

A pillar of Zomentum's Revenue Platform, the sales acceleration application reduces the complexity of the IT sales process, eliminating numerous tools with a seamless suite that mimics the way VARs and MSPs sell. Specifically, it enables them to easily manage their workflows as they assess customer needs, design quotes and proposals, convert opportunities to revenue, automate tedious sales tasks, analyze sales pipelines and expand accounts with QBRs and upsells.

With Zomentum's sales acceleration application, on average, technology partners can create documents 70 percent faster and close twice as many deals with a 600 percent increase in deal value. The addition of the Microsoft 365 security assessment tool will increase the speed and ease at which Zomentum customers serve their business clients.

The Microsoft 365 security assessment is the latest addition to the Zomentum sales acceleration application library, which also includes assessment templates for both the Center for Internet Security (CIS) and National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) frameworks.

About Zomentum

Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first Revenue Platform for the channel, including IT solutions providers, value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs). Within the Revenue Platform, Zomentum's sales acceleration application removes complexity from the IT sales process by replacing numerous tools. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end approach enables technology providers to earn, grow and manage increasing revenue, quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The Zomentum Revenue Platform fuels IT sales revenue of $100 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

