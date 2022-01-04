Former Senior Sales Director for Juul Labs & Anheuser-Busch InBev Joins Chill Brands as Chief Commercial Officer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chill Brands Group ("Chill Brands" or the "Company") is proud to announce that Mr. Michael Sandore has agreed to join the Company as Chief Commercial Officer, where he will lead the Company's sales and marketing group. This is a non-Board position.
Over the past 18 years, Mr. Sandore has built a world-class track record in Sales Management with two iconic consumer brands, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Juul Labs. Starting his career with Anheuser-Busch in 2003 to help activate AB's sports and entertainment properties, he later advanced to wholesale and retail sales management roles during his 15 years representing the company.
In early 2018, Mr. Sandore was recruited by Juul Labs to build its retail and wholesale business among key regional and national customers. He was eventually named National Accounts Senior Sales Director for JUUL's top national key accounts within the U.S. convenience store channel. Mr. Sandore was directly involved with deploying JUUL's industry-leading age-verification platform consistent with its PMTA commitment, as well as additional strategic priorities, including merchandising contract design and execution, retail trade marketing and brand messaging, and an expansion of the brand's digital engagement.
Mr. Sandore commented, "Chill Brands is positioning itself as an early leader in two of the fastest growing consumer brand segments -- CBD and tobacco alternative products. Today's adult customer is looking for alternative products and the Chill brand is positioned to offer a variety of alternatives for any occasions those adult customers gravitate to. I want to personally thank Antonio Russo and Trevor Taylor for this incredible opportunity."
"We are honored and excited to welcome Mike Sandore to Team Chill," said Chill Brands Group Co-CEO and founder Antonio Russo. "This is a landmark achievement for our Company. His outstanding track record of sales and profits, and his background working with major national and international brands, makes him a perfect fit for our future."
About Chill Brands Group PLC
Chill Brands Group plc is an international company focused on the development, production, and distribution of best-in-class hemp-derived CBD products, tobacco alternatives and other consumer packaged goods (CPG) products. The Company operates primarily in the US, where its products are distributed online and via some of the nation's most recognizable convenience retail outlets. The Group's strategy is anchored around lifestyle marketing that is designed to enhance the popularity of its products, channeling visitors to its landmark chill.com website.
