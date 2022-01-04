Yesglasses Offers New Polarized Progressive Lenses for Enhanced Sunglass Viewing Comfort

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yesglasses provides a wide variety of affordable eyewear for men, women and kids with a convenient shopping experience, now including the availability of polarized progressive lenses. Nearly every frame offered by Yesglasses can be customized into sunglasses, giving shoppers many creative and unique combinations to find the perfect pair of sunglasses.

Polarized progressive lenses enhance the viewing experience of sunglass wearers by combining the clarity of polarized lenses with the comfort of prescription progressive lenses.

Polarized sunglasses reduce glare, enhance visual clarity, and offer lens tints for a unique seeing experience. Yesglasses shoppers can now also select Free-form Progressive Lenses after picking frames and while choosing lenses. This progressive lens option offers multifocal lenses, also known as Progressive Addition Lenses (PAL), with smooth transition for all viewing areas on one lens. These lenses contain no visible lines, addressing any concerns prescription sunglass wearers may have if they've experienced discomfort seeing through sunglasses at various distances.

Polarized progressive lenses are an excellent choice for winter sunglasses. This lens option reduces glare caused by snow, protects from distracting sunlight while the sun is close to your line of sight, and offers comfort when viewing between various distances. Polarized progressive lenses are also very popular for the following:



When driving, wearing polarized progressive glasses helps the wearer see the dashboard clearly by reducing glare, contrasting objects clearly, and reducing eye fatigue and discomfort.

When fishing, progressive polarized glasses absorb ultraviolet rays and can make it radically easier to see through dazzling reflections on the water's surface.

When skiing, wearing polarized progressive glasses can prevent glare from snow reflections and absorbs ultraviolet rays from the sun, helping the wearer see the conditions of the slope and surroundings clearly, making skiing safer.

Yesglasses aims to be the most trustworthy eyewear company in the world. All frames are specially designed in-house to meet the needs and interests of Yesglasses shoppers. Learn more about the company through the Yesglasses Media Kit page.

