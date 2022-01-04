New Book of Beautiful and Unique Poetry will Inspire, Feed and Touch Readers' Souls

VALLEJO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verle Jean was a gifted artist both through her writing and illustrations during her 94 years of life. As a beloved mother and grandmother, she was the matriarch of her family who still hold her near and dear in their hearts every day. Before her passing several years ago, Verle's granddaughter, Valerie, had her collection of charming poetry published and she was beyond thrilled to see her lifetime of work in book form.

"Poems from a Gypsy Heart" presents over 800 heart felt poems written by Verle over the span of 80 years accompanied by many of her illustrations along with the book's cover that she had painted. Her relatable poetry spans topics such as birth, life, death, and all of nature's wonders. Readers looking to take a break from everyday stress and strife, especially during these current times of uncertainty, can escape for a while as they read Verle's poems of inspiration and reflection. The book also makes for a delightful and soothing bedtime read for little ones.

"Incredible poetry. Poems are relatable and most have obvious tones of something that has happened in the author's life and then put into a sweet poem to remember forever. They flow nicely and are easy to read and some can be studied a little more to find the meaning behind them. The author is quite an artist with her words and thoughts. I really enjoyed this book." – 5-star Amazon Review

Excerpt from "Poems from a Gypsy Heart" and the poem "Son to War": "With a warm wide grin and jeans too stiff to fit him he rushed home from school to say 'mother, I learned two magic words today!' I kissed his damp little face and asked bemused, 'What magic, son?' 'Please and Thank You,' he smiled enchanted with his cleverness. The years passed until today he came to me and said 'Mom, I'll be seeing you soon' and hugged me then went away…But he had brought me the words so long ago, two magic words of prayer 'Please God, take care of him, and Thank You for being there."

"Poems from a Gypsy Heart"

By Verle Jean

ISBN: 978-1-4691-6779-4 (hc); 978-1-4691-6778-7 (sc); 978-1-4691-6780-0 (e-book)

Available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Author and poet Verle Jean was born and raised in the Slim Buttes region of the Black Hills in South Dakota and was touched by the beauty of the country she grew up in. Verle lived the remaining years of her life with her family in the Bay area in Vallejo, California until the age of 94, having passed away several years ago. Her devoted son, Wayne Parker, is continuing her legacy by sharing her work with readers of all ages and is available for interviews on her behalf. To learn more, please visit http://www.verlejean.com.

