Phosplatin Therapeutics Appoints Sebastian Guth, PhD, to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosplatin Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on oncology therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Sebastian Guth, PhD, to the company's Board of Directors. Dr. Guth brings a wealth of international biopharmaceutical leadership experience to Phosplatin, including his current position as President of Bayer Pharmaceuticals Americas. Phosplatin will draw upon his guidance as the Company continues to evolve and advance its lead therapeutic candidate, PT-112.

Dr. Guth has more than 20 years of global experience and a track record of launching and scaling biopharmaceutical products internationally, across numerous therapeutic areas. As President of Bayer's Pharmaceuticals business in the Americas Region, which encompasses the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, he has led a turnaround of Bayer's $4.2 billion business, re-accelerated the company's growth momentum, expanded its U.S. footprint, and oversaw a significant growth in earnings. Prior to 2010, Dr. Guth was Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the company's global pharmaceutical business, having joined as a result of Bayer's 2006 acquisition of Schering AG, where he had worked since 2001. In addition to serving on the Phosplatin Board of Directors, Dr. Guth also serves on the Board of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, and Children's Aid.

"We are honored to welcome Sebastian Guth to our company's board of directors where he will join other distinguished executives in advising the company at a key time in our path to success," said Robert Fallon, Phosplatin President and Chief Executive Officer. "The collective guidance of our board members has been pivotal to our success to date, and we look forward to Dr. Guth's counsel as we continue the clinical development of PT-112 and expand our future therapeutic pipeline."

"Phosplatin has strong management and clinical teams that have created a clear path for PT-112 into later stages of clinical development, supported by strategic partnerships and promising clinical and correlative data gleaned from clinical trials in Europe and the U.S.," said Dr. Guth. "I am eager to collaborate with my fellow board members to help the company bring this new treatment to people with cancer."

Phosplatin Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company that holds exclusive global license to phosphaplatins, a family of small molecules rationally designed to circumvent the mechanisms of drug resistance and toxicity commonly associated with chemotherapeutic regimens. The company's lead candidate, PT-112, is a novel chemical entity under clinical development that exhibits a unique combination of properties, including immunogenic cell death and osteotropism. Clinical data generated to date across three Phase 1 studies have demonstrated single-agent anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability proﬁle, and three Phase 2 studies of PT-112 are underway. The company's research and development work has been funded by private investors and family investment ofﬁces in the United States, Europe and Asia, along with a sub-license agreement for the development, commercialization and use of PT-112 in Greater China. The company also sponsors the ongoing clinical study of PT-112 in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab under a collaboration agreement with Pﬁzer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (operating as EMD Serono in the US and Canada), and has an active collaborative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the NCI to conduct a Phase 2 trial utilizing PT-112 in thymic epithelial tumors.

