Growth Continues for Carenet Health with Acquisition of Access-to-Care Innovator, OpenMed

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Carenet Health—a provider of 24/7 healthcare engagement and on-demand telehealth solutions—announced the acquisition of OpenMed, a digital innovator in closing care gaps, enabling access to care and supporting real-time collaboration between healthcare payers/risk-bearing entities (RBOs) and providers.
John Erwin, Carenet's chief executive officer, said the move further positions Carenet as the leader in healthcare consumer engagement, and adds a state-of-the-art communications and scheduling platform and global software development engine to the company's resources.
"This acquisition is key to our continued success in helping payers and providers meet the demands of today's consumers," Erwin said. "We couldn't be more excited to combine OpenMed's cutting-edge technology with Carenet's consumer engagement teams, methodology and clinical expertise. We believe the combination will be groundbreaking for our clients."
OpenMed's SaaS-based, programmatic access-to-care platform connects physicians, patients, health plans, labs and other healthcare entities via mobile apps, texts, email, interactive voice response and live/phone communications. More than 5 million providers are accessible via OpenMed—from medical and vision to dental and behavioral health providers. OpenMed's platform enables appointment scheduling, reverse scheduling, directives and requisition services—closely connecting patients, services, providers and payers. OpenMed also offers an on-demand telehealth solution.
Carenet President Mick Mazour said the acquisition increases the size of Carenet's clinical and engagement teams, as well as its offshore presence. He also anticipates rapid growth in the numbers of healthcare consumers Carenet will be connecting with now—a number that already averaged 70,000 multichannel interactions per day.
"From our conversations with millions of healthcare consumers, we know they are no longer satisfied with the status quo. They want the kind of highly personalized support, channel choice and tech-enabled access they receive in other areas of their lives," Mazour said. "Carenet's growth initiatives continue to be focused on optimizing every aspect of the healthcare service experience and helping our clients deliver exactly what consumers need, when they need it."
Aaron Kaufman, founder of OpenMed, said he agrees the company is a great fit for Carenet. "Carenet Health has an unmatched reputation in clinical engagement and consumer influence, and OpenMed has a strong foundation in the healthcare technology and digital innovation space. We're excited to see the power of our collective efforts and resources."
Mazour said OpenMed will operate as a division within Carenet Health.
About Carenet Health
Carenet Health is one of the healthcare industry's leading consumer engagement and telehealth partners—providing member and patient engagement, clinical support, virtual care and advocacy solutions on behalf of 250+ of the nation's premier health plans, providers, health systems and Fortune 500 companies. One in four Americans have access to Carenet's services. Carenet is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with additional office locations in New Mexico, Maine and the Philippines. For more information, please visit carenethealth.com.
SOURCE Carenet Health
