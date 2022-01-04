Shawn Carlson Joins 1st Security Bank as VP, Community & Business Banking Officer

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ("the Bank") is pleased to announce that Shawn Carlson has joined the Bank as its new VP, Community & Business Banking Officer.

Shawn has over 20 years' experience as a financial professional in the Pacific Northwest, with a strong focus on business banking. He specializes in software and manufacturing companies as well as specialty trade contractors.

"We are pleased to welcome Shawn Carlson to the growing 1st Security Community and Business Banking team," said Kelli Nielsen, EVP, Retail Banking and Marketing. "He has a proven track record of helping his business clients grow and thrive in their industries, and we look forward to his contribution in the Community and Business Banking space."

Shawn graduated from Mercer Island High School and attended Western Washington University. He shares the Bank's commitment to community and regularly volunteers with Food Lifeline, Junior Achievement and United Way of King County.

About 1st Security Bank of Washington

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-one branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the Bank.

