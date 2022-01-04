Cornerstone.IT Mourns the Loss of Principal and Co-Founder Tommy Moreo -- A Brilliant Mind that Never Stopped Giving

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

Cornerstone.IT is deeply saddened to announce the passing of principal and co-founder, Thomas Moreo, Ph.D., who died on December 30, 2021, at his home in Boca Raton, Florida after a lengthy battle with cancer. Mr. Moreo was 54 years old.

A Mensa member with an altruistic heart, Tommy —as he liked to be called— founded Cornerstone.IT with his brother Jim in 2003. Tommy, who held a doctorate in industrial and organizational psychology, understood that there would be a human component to remote work. He conceived a successful and award-winning company that revolutionized how people worked, placing priority on time spent with family. Cornerstone.IT operated with a full remote work force from day one. He developed a nine-step employee engagement process that begins with the job description and ends with retirement. He implemented emotional intelligence and cultural diversity training to enhance communication skills and teach perspective.

Tommy also headed Cornerstone's finances. He designed programs, procedures, and policies that drive revenue, reduce cost, and decrease risk. Thanks to Tommy's leadership, Cornerstone.IT made the Inc. 5000 list six times.

Tommy spent the past year transitioning his responsibilities to his brother, Cornerstone.IT principal and co-founder Jim Moreo, so that business could continue to operate as usual. "My brother Tommy was one of the most extraordinary human beings I know," said Jim. "There was never a challenge he didn't put his heart and soul into. He was always happy to see you. He lived his life to its fullest and loved his family endlessly. The Moreo family is moved and comforted by the outpour of affection and support we have received during this sad time. We are forever grateful."

A visionary and life-long learner, Tommy Moreo amassed an eclectic portfolio of professions, certifications, and degrees – from Bachelor of Science degrees in aircraft design, aircraft maintenance, and aircraft manufacturing, to a Master of Business Administration in accounting, to a Ph.D. in industrial and organizational psychology, in addition to his 30 technical and non-technical certifications.

Tommy had an encyclopedic mind; he could converse in depth on any subject, and he applied his know-how to helping others. He was dedicated to the fight against diabetes and supported the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Tommy was also an active community member in North Salem, Westchester, where he was Chairman of the town's Board of Assessment Review and President of the Candlewood Park Association. He was also elected to North Salem's town council, without even campaigning. In 2019, he moved with his family to Boca Raton, Florida. A dedicated father, Tommy was a lacrosse coach for all three of his children's teams. He believed that kindness, mindfulness, and general caring made life magical, and he wanted his kids to experience that.

In his professional life, Tommy was a speaker and well-regarded member of the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) community, and an Inc. 5000 Council Member. CEO of ILTA Joy Heath Rush said, "Our heartfelt condolences to Cornerstone.IT on the loss of their co-founder Thomas Moreo. I've known Tommy for many years. I have admired his work in technology, for diversity; both I, and ILTA, will miss his connection and friendship."

Cornerstone expresses its deepest sympathies to his adoring wife Joelle and his children. Tommy, you will be missed more than words can express.

A memorial service will be held at a future date, to be announced.

