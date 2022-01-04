AmpUp Launches EV Fleet Charging Solution

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpUp, a leading electric vehicle charging provider, today unveiled AmpUp Fleet Manager, the company's new EV charging fleet solution. AmpUp Fleet Manager is designed to serve fleets small to large, scalable to meet client's needs from a few electric vehicles to hundreds.
AmpUp Fleet Manager offers industry-leading features to maximize vehicle and maintenance efficiency, including:
- Patented driver access and reservation feature
- Adaptive load management and charger prioritization
- Vehicle telematics and charge scheduling
- Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) integration
- Tailored optimizations for energy and operations
These features are being used or piloted with existing AmpUp customers, such as the University of Illinois and the St. Louis SiLVERS Project - a fleet project for seniors in partnership with General Motors, Ameren, The Department of Energy, and Forth Mobility.
"AmpUp is extremely proud to build off prior success with a fleet charging solution to meet growing demand from the market and our customers." said CEO of AmpUp Thomas Sun.
"Providing an open and flexible solution allows AmpUp to meet fleet clients' many specifications on charging hardware and operator controls tied to ridesharing, delivery, utilities, and municipalities."
AmpUp Fleet Manager follows early success from the company's award-winning Community Manager solution, which has served workplaces, universities, multi-unit dwellings, retail, municipalities, and light-duty fleets to date. AmpUp's charging network powered over 340,000 electric miles in 2021, an estimated 142 metric tons of CO2 saved. The company's software is integrated with over 20 charge station manufacturers and used by several Fortune 500 companies across North America.
For more information read AmpUp's blog post 'How To Prepare An EV Fleet' or visit https://ampup.io/fleets-utilities
About AmpUp:
AmpUp is an electric vehicle (EV) software company and network provider that enables drivers, hosts, and fleets to charge stress-free. Our technology gives businesses and property owners the ability to efficiently manage multiple charge stations and locations in one platform. Advanced features, such as smart scheduling, dynamic access control and energy optimization provide site hosts flexibility and affordability for their charger investment. With headquarters in Cupertino, CA, AmpUp's network and software solutions have been deployed for customers across North America and Europe. Key customers include JLL, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Citizens Bank, Hilton Garden Inn, and Holiday Inn. For more information on AmpUp, visit www.ampup.io.
SOURCE AmpUp
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.