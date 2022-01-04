Insmed To Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated INSM, a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the virtual 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. ET.
The presentation and question and answer session will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.insmed.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.
Contact:
Investors:
Eleanor Barisser
Associate Director, Investor Relations
Insmed
(718) 594-5332
eleanor.barisser@insmed.com
Media:
Mandy Fahey
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Insmed
(732) 718-3621
amanda.fahey@insmed.com
SOURCE Insmed Incorporated
