BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited BBBB today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conferences in January 2022:
J.P. Morgan 20th Annual Tech/Auto Forum at the 2022 International CES
Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 6:40pm ET
Presenter: John Chen, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Virtual fireside chat discussing BlackBerry's market position and opportunities in Auto and beyond
Register here for the live audio stream.
BlackBerry IVY demonstration & Q&A with Mattias Eriksson
Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 11:00am ET
Presenter: Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry IoT
Hybrid in-person and virtual demonstration of BlackBerry IVY followed by interactive Q&A
Register here for the live webcast.
24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 5:00pm ET
Presenters: Ryan Permeh, SVP & Chief Security Architect & Eric Milam, VP Research Operations
Discussing how BlackBerry's cybersecurity technology addresses the increasing cyber threat landscape
Register here for the live webcast.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry BBBB provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.
BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com
