Teeccino Continues Mission to Help Customers Achieve Optimal Health With Launch of New Wellness Box

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teeccino, known for bold tasting, roasted herbal coffees and teas, has launched a caffeine-free Wellness Box to help customers ring in the New Year with optimal health. The new box features the brand's Wellness Herbal Coffee Sampler, Prebiotic Superboost™ Herbal Tea Sampler and Mushroom Adaptogen Herbal Tea Sampler.



Teeccino's Wellness Herbal Coffee sampler includes Teeccino's new wellness blends designed to promote optimal health while providing delicious enjoyment. Six blends feature renowned mushroom and adaptogenic herbs to help your body adapt to stress and three blends provide Prebiotic SuperBoost™ for optimal gut health.

Teeccino's Prebiotic Superboost™ blends include the naturally prebiotic chicory root as well as a concentrated, plant-based blend of two prebiotics, vegan GOS, gluco-oligosaccharide. and organic XOS, xylo-oligosaccahride, which result in an even greater beneficial impact on overall gut health. The Prebiotic Superboost™ flavors, which are perfect for coffee drinkers having problems with coffee's acidity, include: Macadamia Nut, Dark Chocolate, and Mango Lemon Balm.

Teeccino's Mushroom Adaptogen blends are rich and bold in flavor with adaptogens aimed at protecting the mind & body by boosting one's immune system. Adaptogens help the body adapt to different kinds and levels of stress, while increasing endurance and energy production. The Mushroom Adaptogen flavors include; Tremella Tulsi Cardamom, Cordyceps Schisandra Cinnamon Berry, Chaga Ashwagandha Butterscotch Cream, Turkey Tail Astragalus Toasted Maple, Lion's Mane Rhodiola Rose, and Reishi Eleuthero French Roast.

"At Teeccino we're focused on bringing the healthiest herbal tea and coffee alternatives to customers," says Caroline MacDougall, Teeccino's founder. "While this is something we prioritize all year round, we want to help customers easily join us on this journey while building their New Year goals. Our new Wellness Box will help people jump start the year on a healthy and refreshed foot, one cup at a time."

For those looking to further explore Teeccino's wellness offerings, and detox deliciously, the Dandelion Herbal Tea Sampler Box, features two cups each of all six top selling Teeccino Dandelion flavors. Savor the swirl of sweet dates and figs in Dandelion Caramel Nut, the deep-roasted coffeelike flavor in Dandelion Dark Roast, the ginger and cinnamon spiciness in Dandelion Red Chai, the licorice sweetness with turmeric pungency in Dandelion Turmeric, the cool ultra-refreshing notes of peppermint with chocolate in Dandelion Mocha Mint, and the tropical nuttiness of coconut and almonds in Dandelion Coconut. These Dandelion blends feature antioxidants from carob, dandelion, dates, figs, almonds, ramón seeds, peppermint, cocoa, cinnamon, ginger, cardamon, black pepper, cloves, turmeric, while containing heart-healthy potassium and soluble fiber. Inulin from chicory feeds your probiotics, the beneficial microflora that improve gut health, regularity and supports your immune system. Inulin extracts naturally into your cup from chicory and dandelion roots during brewing.

Teeccino is a family-owned business dedicated to supporting consumers on their journey to optimal health. Committed to authenticity, transparency, and sustainable sourcing of its ingredients, Teeccino continues to reach new heights of innovation with unique, expertly blended botanicals that produce natural wellness effects. With delicious flavor from its roasted herbs, roots, fruits, and nuts, Teeccino is ground to brew like coffee or steep like tea. Their coffee alternatives and herbal teas are made with the highest quality, non-GMO, organic ingredients and prebiotics without any artificial flavors, preservatives, chemicals, or stimulants, to meet the needs of those who want rich, bold flavor without the undesirable effects of caffeine and acidity.

Teeccino's new Wellness Box can be found directly on their site. For more information about Teeccino, visit Teeccino.com or follow @Teeccino on Instagram.

About Teeccino

Caroline MacDougall launched Teeccino at Expo West in 1995 to satisfy both coffee and tea drinkers alike with its rich, bold full-bodied flavor and its many health benefits. Nationally distributed in specialty grocery chains like Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Wegmans as well as etailers like Amazon and Vitacost, Teeccino's 36 flavors and counting are the #1 coffee alternatives in the coffee set and the premier line of roasted herbal teas in the tea set. Unique among all teas and coffees, people often ask, is Teeccino coffee or is it tea? The answer is simple, it's Teeccino!

