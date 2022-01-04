V12 Marketing Acquires New Jersey WordPress & Marketing Agency BZA

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- V12 Marketing, a full-service marketing agency based in Concord, New Hampshire, has just announced the completion of an acquisition of BZA, a New Jersey WordPress and marketing agency.
Mike Visconti, the founder of V12 Marketing, has said, "We're so pleased to have finished this acquisition right before the New Year. Our team is really looking forward to working with BZA clients to deliver results."
V12 Marketing provides clients with a wide array of services, such as website development, social media marketing, content creation, digital advertising, and much more.
Amanda Cote, a developer from V12 Marketing says, "I'm super excited to start working with a bunch of new clients and websites all at once. I can't wait to see everything we'll create together; I know we'll be able to provide a lot of great solutions for these new clients."
Mike also says the team at V12 Marketing expanded in 2021. Over the last six months, V12 Marketing has hired new roles in graphic design, social media, copywriting, and in-house photography to accommodate the increase in business.
To learn more about V12 Marketing, visit here: https://v12marketing.com/
CONTACT:
Ben Rautio
Marketing Specialist
V12 Marketing
603.507.6324
326905@email4pr.com
https://v12marketing.com
SOURCE V12 Marketing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.