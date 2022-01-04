V12 Marketing Acquires New Jersey WordPress & Marketing Agency BZA

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- V12 Marketing, a full-service marketing agency based in Concord, New Hampshire, has just announced the completion of an acquisition of BZA, a New Jersey WordPress and marketing agency.

Mike Visconti, the founder of V12 Marketing, has said, "We're so pleased to have finished this acquisition right before the New Year. Our team is really looking forward to working with BZA clients to deliver results."

V12 Marketing provides clients with a wide array of services, such as website development, social media marketing, content creation, digital advertising, and much more.

Amanda Cote, a developer from V12 Marketing says, "I'm super excited to start working with a bunch of new clients and websites all at once. I can't wait to see everything we'll create together; I know we'll be able to provide a lot of great solutions for these new clients."

Mike also says the team at V12 Marketing expanded in 2021. Over the last six months, V12 Marketing has hired new roles in graphic design, social media, copywriting, and in-house photography to accommodate the increase in business.

