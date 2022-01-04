Pharmaceutical Isolator Market to Record 6.35% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 |Evolving Opportunities with Ecolab Inc. & Fedegari Autoclavi Spa | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Pharmaceutical Isolator Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the drivers, challenges, trends, and the market growth across various regions.40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for pharmaceutical isolators in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The growing focus on drug and vaccine discovery and development, recent advances in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, and the presence of several vendors will facilitate the pharmaceutical isolator market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The pharmaceutical isolator market is estimated to grow by USD 178.89 million from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% as per the latest report by Technavio. Pharmaceutical isolator market to record 6.35% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as growing demand for pharmaceutical isolators across pharmaceutical and biotechnological sectors, the low operational cost of pharmaceutical isolators, and the greater sterility assurance of pharmaceutical isolators will drive the growth of the Pharmaceutical Isolator Market. However, the availability of restricted access barrier systems (RABS) for aseptic processing might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The pharmaceutical isolator market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are COMECER SpA, Ecolab Inc., Fedegari Autoclavi Spa, Gelman Singapore, Getinge AB, Hosokawa Micron Corp., NuAire Inc., OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, Schematic Engineering Industries, and SKAN AG, etc.
Few Companies with key offerings
- COMECER SpA - The company offers a wide range of pharmaceutical isolators such as cell culture isolators, modular cell culture isolators, and many more.
- Ecolab Inc. - The company offers Bioquell Qube that is a configurable isolator integrated with Bioquells Hydrogen Peroxide Vapour technology.
- Fedegari Autoclavi Spa - The company offers FCIS pharmaceutical isolators that have been designed primarily for pharmaceutical dispensing of API and highly potent ingredients.
- Gelman Singapore - The company offers a wide range of IsoGuard positive and negative isolators such as IsoSeal-Plus series positive pressure recirculating compounding aseptic isolators.
- Getinge AB - The company offers Isoflex-S Isolators that is transparent PVC wall modular isolator, providing a panoramic view of the working area.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the pharmaceutical isolator market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Type, the market is classified into a closed system and an open system.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.
Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.04%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 178.89 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.35
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
COMECER SpA, Ecolab Inc., Fedegari Autoclavi Spa, Gelman Singapore, Getinge AB, Hosokawa Micron Corp., NuAire Inc., OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, Schematic Engineering Industries, and SKAN AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
