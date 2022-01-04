CME Group Reports 2021 Annual, Q4 and Monthly Market Statistics

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported its full-year, Q4 and December 2021 market statistics, showing it reached a record average daily volume (ADV) of 19.6 million contracts during the year, an increase of 3% over 2020. ADV increased 26% in both the fourth quarter and the month of December, to 20.5 million contracts and 18 million contracts, respectively. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.
Full-year 2021 highlights across asset classes include:
- Interest Rate futures and options growth of 15%, including the following records:
- Record SOFR ADV of 158,482 contracts, an increase of 212%
- Record Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note ADV of 372,187 contracts, up 46%
- Record Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond ADV of 229,234 contracts, an increase of 11%
- Equity Index futures and options records, including:
- Record Micro E-Mini Nasdaq 100 ADV of 949,192 contracts, up 35%
- Record Micro E-Mini Russell 2000 ADV of 155,359 contracts, up 66%
- Record Micro E-Mini Dow Jones ADV of 132,889 contracts, up 3%
- Record Bitcoin ADV of 10,105 contracts, an increase of 13%
- ADV outside the United States increased 4% to 5.5 million contracts, including 5% growth in Asia, 5% in Latin America and 3% in EMEA
Q4 2021 highlights across asset classes include:
- Interest Rate ADV increased 56% to 9.8 million contracts, including:
- SOFR ADV increased 301% to a record 277,464 contracts
- Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note ADV grew 47% to 377,400 contracts
- Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond ADV grew 17% to 228,000 contracts
- Energy ADV increased 16% to 2.3 million contracts
- o Record Micro WTI Crude Oil ADV of 78,540 contracts
- Equity Index ADV increased 15% to 6 million contracts
- E-Mini S&P 500 Options ADV grew 69% to 920,000 contracts
- Micro E-Mini Russell 2000 ADV grew 99% to 168,000 contracts
- Options ADV increased 58% to 3.7 million contracts
- Record Micro Bitcoin futures ADV of 24,534 contracts
December 2021 ADV across asset classes includes:
- Interest Rate ADV of 7.1 million contracts
- Equity Index ADV of 6.8 million contracts
- Options ADV of 3.2 million contracts
- Energy ADV of 1.9 million contracts
- Agricultural ADV of 1 million contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV of 875,000 contracts
- Metals ADV of 336,000 contracts
Additional December year-over-year product highlights include:
- Equity Index ADV grew 45%
- E-Mini S&P 500 Options ADV increased 111% to 990,000 contracts
- Interest Rate ADV increased 41%
- SOFR ADV increased 335% to 289,100 contracts
- 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note Options ADV increased 223% to 171,000 contracts
- Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note ADV increased 30% to 244,000 contracts
- Energy ADV increased 5%
- WTI Crude Oil futures and options ADV increased 26% to 1 million contracts
- Brent Crude Oil futures and options ADV increased 12% to 85,000 contracts
- Micro Products ADV
- Micro E-mini futures and options had an ADV of 2.5 million contracts, representing 36.3% of overall Equity Index ADV, while Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 4.2% of overall Energy ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.3% of overall Equity Index ADV
- Micro Ether futures had an ADV of 9,492 contracts, having traded more than 208,000 total contracts since their December 6 launch
- BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 31% to $257B, U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 13% to $97B, and European Repo ADNV increased 1% to €257B
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.
CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
CME-G
SOURCE CME Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.