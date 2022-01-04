Planet Fitness Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced that the Company is participating in an upcoming investor conference.
ICR Conference 2022: Management's virtual fireside chat presentation is scheduled for January 11, 2022 at 11:30 am Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com.
About Planet Fitness
Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 15.0 million members and 2,193 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.
