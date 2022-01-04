Technological Breakthroughs in Liquid Transfer System to Propel Global Aseptic Transfer System Market at CAGR of 7% During Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aseptic transfer system market was valued at US$ 0.97 Bn in 2020 and is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The market is expected to cross valuation of US$ 2.1 Bn by 2031. Manufacturing of pharmaceutical medicine is becoming more sterile and particle-free. The consumer demand for sterilized biopharmaceutical products is increasing, which is driving market players to make efforts to cater to the rising demand. In order to prevent contamination, vaccine makers are employing the aseptic transfer process for efficient packaging of vaccines.

The growing requirement for safe and sterile transfer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other formulation materials during aseptic processing has prompted the development of a variety of cleanroom-based procedures. In comparison with conventional open cleanroom settings, barrier technologies such as restricted access barrier systems (RABS) and isolators are primarily meant to establish a microenvironment that can give improved levels of microbiological protection for a process.

Key Findings of Market Report

Firms in the global aseptic transfer system market are stepping up their efforts to educate operators on how to recognize the problems related to non-sterile products. Expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, as well as significant advancements made in drug research and development is likely to drive the global aseptic transfer system market.

Technological advancements in liquid transfer systems are predicted to foster growth and drive revenue generation opportunities in the global aseptic transfer system market. Companies are concentrating on sterile packaging solutions for medical fluids. Flexible packaging solutions have grown in popularity as a way to keep non-invasive medicinal liquids sterile and safe for regulated usage in labs and medical institutions.

Rapid Transfer Ports (RTP) Alpha-Beta double door system is utilized to facilitate the speedy transfer of bio-decontaminated products and materials from one aseptic zone to another. These technological advances help in product & material processing and aseptic transfer, thus boosting the growth opportunities in the market. This allows for process optimization, improved workflow processes, and faster process and response times.

Introduction of RABS and isolators led to the development of novel aseptic transfer techniques. These devices are acknowledged to be superior than traditional lines in terms of aseptic production technique.

Necessity for sterile and safe transfer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) as well as other formulation ingredients during aseptic processing has prompted the development of a variety of cleanroom-based approaches, which is expected to drive sales opportunities in the global market

Aseptic Transfer System Market: Growth Drivers

In order to allow sanitary and non-invasive product transfer, companies in the global aseptic transfer system market are strengthening their manufacturing capabilities in bag-in-box filling equipment and single-use aseptic fitments

Compared to conventional maintenance-intensive hard piping systems or transfer utilizing totes or tanks, rise of the multiple use category can be ascribed to its hassle-free implementation. In addition, these aid in maintaining component sterility, reducing the risk of contamination, and eliminating the need of resource-intensive and lengthy process of cleaning and sterilizing.

Global Aseptic Transfer System Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Cape Europe AE Ltd.

Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH

Central Research Laboratories

ABC Transfer SAS

Castus GmbH & Co. KG

Aseptic Technologies

Global Aseptic Transfer System Market: Segmentation

System Type

Liquid Transfer System

Solid Transfer System

Usability

Single Use

Multiple Use

Transfer Type

Port

Portbags

End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

