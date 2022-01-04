Memory Forest Expands its Presence in Colorado by Partnering with Colorado Burial Preserve

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memory Forest®, a new type of cemetery where a memory tree or shrub can be planted and cared for as it grows from a Living Urn® containing a loved one's cremated remains and where ashes can be scattered or buried at a beautiful setting, is excited to announce that its parent company, Biolife, LLC, has reached agreement with Colorado Burial Preserve located in Florence, Colorado to serve as the first ever Memory Meadow location.

Mark Brewer, Biolife's President, commented, "We've been exploring various opportunities to expand our reach in Colorado over the past year and we're extremely excited to reach an agreement with Colorado Burial Preserve – a beautiful natural burial ground and the first cemetery in Colorado dedicated to conservation. Families reach out to us daily who love the idea of a memorial in nature, but who don't have a special place in mind to either have a tree memorial or bury or scatter a loved one's ashes - they want a permanent site where they can do this. We're excited that the Colorado Burial Preserve now provides a great option for families in Colorado."

Brewer continues, "People are taking a fresh look at how they want to be memorialized after they pass. Over 75 million baby boomers will reach their average life expectancy over the next 25 years, and more than half of Americans who pass are now choosing cremation instead of burial. With Memory Forest and The Living Urn, along with Colorado Burial Preserve and our many other Memory Forest locations nationwide, we're catering to this movement and providing an uplifting option and everything a person needs to preserve a natural space with their cremated remains. We're giving people the ability to give back after they pass and also create a living memorial at a place of their choosing – we think that's a beautiful thing."

Owner of Colorado Burial Preserve, Emily B. Miller, added, "Conservation burial is the gold standard for environmentally friendly end-of-life options. When a family commits The Living Urn to the earth in the Preserve, they gain the legacy of a permanent final resting place and the assurance that it will be conserved for native habitat in perpetuity."

To learn more about Colorado Burial Preserve, or to find a Memory Forest® location near you, visit MemoryForest.org

About Memory Forest®

With its exclusive partnerships with leading cemeteries and memorial gardens throughout the U.S. and The Living Urn®, America's leading bio urn and planting system, Memory Forest® provides families with beautiful, tranquil resting places to have a memory tree planted and cared or ashes scattered at a special location. To learn more, visit MemoryForest.org.

About Colorado Burial Preserve

Nestled in the foothills near Florence, Colorado, the Preserve is a Green Burial Council certified Natural Burial Grounds. In addition to giving Coloradans a more natural burial option, the preserve is dedicated to conservation and ecological restoration of the land. For more information visit coloradoburialpreserve.com.



