Memory Forest Expands its Presence in Colorado by Partnering with Colorado Burial Preserve

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memory Forest®, a new type of cemetery where a memory tree or shrub can be planted and cared for as it grows from a Living Urn® containing a loved one's cremated remains and where ashes can be scattered or buried at a beautiful setting, is excited to announce that its parent company, Biolife, LLC, has reached agreement with Colorado Burial Preserve located in Florence, Colorado to serve as the first ever Memory Meadow location.
Mark Brewer, Biolife's President, commented, "We've been exploring various opportunities to expand our reach in Colorado over the past year and we're extremely excited to reach an agreement with Colorado Burial Preserve – a beautiful natural burial ground and the first cemetery in Colorado dedicated to conservation. Families reach out to us daily who love the idea of a memorial in nature, but who don't have a special place in mind to either have a tree memorial or bury or scatter a loved one's ashes - they want a permanent site where they can do this. We're excited that the Colorado Burial Preserve now provides a great option for families in Colorado."
Brewer continues, "People are taking a fresh look at how they want to be memorialized after they pass. Over 75 million baby boomers will reach their average life expectancy over the next 25 years, and more than half of Americans who pass are now choosing cremation instead of burial. With Memory Forest and The Living Urn, along with Colorado Burial Preserve and our many other Memory Forest locations nationwide, we're catering to this movement and providing an uplifting option and everything a person needs to preserve a natural space with their cremated remains. We're giving people the ability to give back after they pass and also create a living memorial at a place of their choosing – we think that's a beautiful thing."
Owner of Colorado Burial Preserve, Emily B. Miller, added, "Conservation burial is the gold standard for environmentally friendly end-of-life options. When a family commits The Living Urn to the earth in the Preserve, they gain the legacy of a permanent final resting place and the assurance that it will be conserved for native habitat in perpetuity."
To learn more about Colorado Burial Preserve, or to find a Memory Forest® location near you, visit MemoryForest.org
About Memory Forest®
With its exclusive partnerships with leading cemeteries and memorial gardens throughout the U.S. and The Living Urn®, America's leading bio urn and planting system, Memory Forest® provides families with beautiful, tranquil resting places to have a memory tree planted and cared or ashes scattered at a special location. To learn more, visit MemoryForest.org.
About Colorado Burial Preserve
Nestled in the foothills near Florence, Colorado, the Preserve is a Green Burial Council certified Natural Burial Grounds. In addition to giving Coloradans a more natural burial option, the preserve is dedicated to conservation and ecological restoration of the land. For more information visit coloradoburialpreserve.com.
Media Contact
Steve Hensley, Biolife, LLC, (800) 495-7022, steve@thelivingurn.com
SOURCE Biolife, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.