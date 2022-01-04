Edafio Technology Partners Announces Strategic Investment from M/C Partners

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edafio Technology Partners, Arkansas' largest IT Managed Services Provider, has closed on a strategic investment from M/C Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. The investment partnership will enable additional growth opportunities for Edafio, including enhanced service capabilities and regional expansion.
"We are extremely excited to welcome M/C Partners as an investor in our business," said Kenny Kinley, Edafio's President & CEO. "This partnership will speed the expansion of Edafio's services as well as enable our continued growth across the region."
Edafio, founded in 1999 as an outgrowth of the previous JPMS-Cox accounting firm, provides IT services including managed services, public and private cloud solutions, and cybersecurity services to mid-market and SMB customers. The Company primarily operates across Arkansas with offices in Little Rock, Conway and Rogers with expanding customer presence in Tennessee and Oklahoma. Edafio's founding group of owners have been involved in the business since its inception and the Company has benefited from their leadership. "These are successful business partners who were able to grow both an accounting firm as well as a technology company," said Kinley. "Edafio has enjoyed 22 years of success with a great group of owners, and we look forward to the next chapter of growth in partnership with M/C."
Abhishek Rampuria, Partner at M/C Partners, said, "Edafio has established an impressive track record of providing high-quality services to a broad range of customers across the region in addition to vertical-specific expertise in industries such as healthcare that have increasingly complex and evolving IT needs. We look forward to partnering with the talented team at Edafio to accelerate their efforts and continued success in building a leading regional MSP through both organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions."
"The MSP market opportunity remains a key focus area for M/C and this investment in Edafio is consistent with our strategy of partnering with strong businesses and teams that have a relentless focus on customer success," added Gillis Cashman, Managing Partner at M/C Partners.
Citizens M&A Advisory acted as financial advisor and Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, PLLC served as legal counsel to the Company. Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP served as legal counsel for M/C Partners.
About Edafio Technology Partners
With offices in Central and Northwest Arkansas, Edafio Technology Partners is a leading provider of technology and consulting services to businesses across multiple industries. Since 1999, Edafio has helped clients build and protect their businesses through information technology, cloud services, and cybersecurity. Edafio's success begins with its core values: a commitment to client success, unquestionable integrity, and operating as one team with humility and respect. For more information, visit https://edafio.com.
About M/C Partners
M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused on small and mid-size businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. For more than three decades M/C Partners has invested $2.4 billion of capital in over 140 companies, leveraging its deep industry expertise to understand long-term secular trends and identify growth opportunities. The firm is currently investing its eighth fund, partnering with promising companies and leadership teams to support, scale, and improve operations and maximize value. For more information, visit https://mcpartners.com.
