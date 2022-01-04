Gotcha Covered continues expansion in Washington with new center in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, is expanding its footprint in the state of Washington with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Greater Eastside. The new location is the third inside the state.
The new home-based center is owned and operated by Andrew Maratas. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Issaquah, Sammamish, North Bend, Snoqualmie, Newport, Factoria, and Mirrormont while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.
"We are a family here at Gotcha Covered, and we work to ensure all our franchisees have the proper tools to succeed," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We take pride in our franchise's ability to present the best end-to-end experience, and we know Andrew will represent our brand perfectly in the Greater Eastside community."
Holding a B.A. in business administration from Western Washington University, Maratas spent 16 years working in the pharmaceutical business. During that time, he developed experience in sales operations, contract strategy and management.
In 2017, Maratas moved back to the west coast to lead a sales team in western Washington and Alaska. In 2020, he decided to enter the world of franchising with the help of a franchise broker. While assessing several franchises, he came across Gotcha Covered.
"It was their franchise model that made me realize Gotcha Covered was the right business for me," said Maratas. "They have created a family atmosphere that is second to none. From the employees at headquarters to the many franchise owners, everyone has good energy.
"Headquarters has also been extremely supportive while helping me navigate everything that comes with starting a new business. Everyone I've met has been very responsive, and I can feel the energy from this team. They want all franchise owners to succeed."
Maratas' vision for his franchise includes growing the business and brand name in the pacific northwest. He plans on evolving the business in the future by establishing an office location while helping support local community efforts.
Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2020, Gotcha Covered currently has nearly 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.
For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.
About Gotcha Covered
Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has nearly 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.
