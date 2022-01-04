Arcline to Acquire CoreDux

TILBURG, Netherlands, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced that it has agreed to acquire CoreDux (the "Company"), a vertically integrated manufacturer of ultra-high purity flexible gas and fluid conveyance components and systems, from Silverfleet Capital. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and the consultation process of CoreDux's work councils is to be launched shortly.
Arcline commented, "CoreDux is a perfect example of the type of company in which we look to invest. The Company has built a reputation for providing innovative, highly engineered components and systems for the most demanding high-tech customers around the world and helping address some of today's most pressing challenges, from leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing to clean mobility solutions that combat climate change. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Jan and the rest of the management team to steward the business in its next phase of growth."
Jan Hennipman, CEO of CoreDux, said, "Arcline is an ideal partner for CoreDux and our management team, employees, and customers, given their expertise supporting high-growth manufacturing businesses serving the most demanding applications across high-value industries. We look forward to working with Arcline to continue building this great company."
EC M&A served as financial advisor to Arcline.
About CoreDux
CoreDux is a vertically integrated manufacturer of proprietary, ultra-high purity flexible gas and fluid conveyance components and systems used in the most demanding high-tech applications including semiconductor manufacturing, space and aeronautics, and clean mobility.
About Arcline Investment Management
Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.
Contact Information:
contact@arcline.com
www.arcline.com
Contact (For Press Inquiries Only):
Tim Ragones
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355‐4449
SOURCE Arcline Investment Management
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.