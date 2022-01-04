Addison Group Announces Renewed Partnership with Trilantic North America

CHICAGO, Jan. 04, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Addison Group ("Addison"), a national leader in professional services specializing in talent solutions and consulting services, announced today a new capital investment from Trilantic North America, a leading, growth-focused private equity firm. Trilantic North America was joined in this recapitalization by a group of co-investors that includes funds managed by Neuberger Berman.

Trilantic North America had previously invested in Addison from 2013 to 2016, and this renewed partnership will support Addison's continued expansion, through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Founded in 1999, Addison delivers the expertise and talent that companies need to achieve and sustain business growth, offering a full suite of consulting services and talent solution capabilities across multiple sectors, including information technology, finance and accounting, healthcare, human resources, administrative, and digital marketing.

With the completion of the new capital investment from Trilantic North America, Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC, will be exiting the investment it made in Addison. Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC invested in Addison in December 2016. Since 2016, Addison has tripled through national expansion, investment in project consulting services, and completed five strategic acquisitions of high-growth consulting services and talent solution firms.

"Addison has consistently experienced accelerated growth, even during the pandemic. With more businesses realizing the benefits of adopting an agile workforce, we are well-positioned to take full advantage of the quickly changing human capital environment," said Thomas Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Addison Group. "Our company is in a prime position to succeed, with demand for consulting services and talent solutions increasing in areas such as fintech & automation, cyber security, compliance, digital transformation, talent resources, retention, and recruiting. In partnership with Trilantic North America, we look forward to furthering our growth trajectory and continuing to create impactful relationships built on trust, commitment, and longevity with our clients, consultants, and candidates in local markets."

"Since our last partnership, Addison has continued to solidify its position as a provider and employer of choice in the large and growing professional services and talent solutions markets," said Jeremy Lynch, Partner of Trilantic North America. "We are delighted to back this world-class team again, and to support the continued expansion of Addison's professional services offerings, deep client relationships, and reach across local markets, during this next phase of growth."

Even during significant national expansion, Addison has maintained a local consultative business approach dedicated to its people-first culture. Addison continues to be recognized with accolades for top performance and workplace culture, including Inc. 5000, Inc. Best Workplaces, Crain's "Fast Fifty," Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Staffing 100 List, and multiple Regional Top Workplaces.

Houlihan Lokey and Credit Suisse served as financial advisors and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Addison in connection with the transaction. Goldman Sachs & Co. served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Trilantic North America.

About Addison Group

Addison Group is a leading professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting services, offering a full suite of capabilities across multiple sectors, including information technology, finance and accounting, healthcare, human resources, administrative, and digital marketing. With a growing network of companies, offices across the United States, and deep relationships in regional and local markets, Addison is one of the top talent solutions and consulting services companies in the US, providing industry-leading expertise with a national reach and a localized touch. Founded in 1999, Addison has been repeatedly recognized by the media as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States and a top workplace and a Best of Staffing Company by Inavero. Learn more at https://addisongroup.com

About Trilantic North America

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. ("Trilantic North America") is a growth-focused middle market private equity firm focused on control and significant minority investments in North America. Trilantic North America's primary investment focus is in the business services and consumer sectors. Trilantic North America has managed six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.7 billion. Trilantic North America has been recognized by Inc. Magazine's 2021 list of Top Founder-Friendly Investors and has been named one of Growthcap's 2021 Top 25 Private Equity Firms for Growth Companies. For more information, visit http://www.trilanticnorthamerica.com.

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit http://www.odysseyinvestment.com.

