Protagonist Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11 at 2:15 a.m. EST.

Dr. Patel will also participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference taking place virtually during January 10-13, 2022.

A live and archived webcast of the events will be available in the Investors section of the Protagonist Therapeutics website at https://investors.protagonist-inc.com/. The fireside chat at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect will be available on January 10, 2022.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based new chemical entities (NCEs) in different stages of clinical development, all derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform.

Protagonist's pipeline includes rusfertide (PTG-300), an investigational, injectable hepcidin mimetic currently in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera (PV), a Phase 2 study in PV subjects with high hematocrit levels, and a recently completed Phase 2a study for hereditary hemochromatosis. The Company plans to initiate a single, global Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a once weekly, subcutaneously self-administered dose of rusfertide.

The Company is also evaluating an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide (PN-943) currently in a Phase 2 study in adults with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis (UC). The Company is targeting ulcerative colitis as the initial indication.

The Company has a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the development of oral peptide IL-23 receptor antagonist PN-235, a second-generation oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidate. Under the collaboration with Janssen, PN-235 is expected to advance into Phase 2 studies in psoriasis and new Phase 2 clinical studies in inflammatory bowel diseases.

