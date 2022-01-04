Karyopharm to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. KPTI, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that Richard Paulson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Karyopharm, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The conference is being conducted in a virtual format and the presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 11 at 3:45 p.m. ET, followed by a question and answer breakout session at 4:05 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation and breakout session, along with accompanying slides, can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations, and will be available for replay for 30 days following the event. The presentation slides will also be available on the Company's website following the event.
About Karyopharm Therapeutics
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. KPTI is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in multiple hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) has also been granted conditional marketing authorization in combination with dexamethasone for adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma by the European Commission. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com.
