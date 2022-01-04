StratusLIVE Announces Major Upgrade and New Modules for its Ignite Online Giving Platform

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StratusLIVE, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for nonprofits, foundations, and workplace federations, announced today a major upgrade and expansion of the StratusLIVE Ignite Online Giving Platform.

"Digital transformation is no longer a casual objective, but rather an essential and immediate reality for nonprofits. Donors and constituents expect it. Pandemic-related realities have changed the landscape of fundraising and constituent engagement forever, and the Ignite Online Giving platform is designed to maximize a nonprofit's ability to engage in this new, digital environment," comments Jim Funari, StratusLIVE CEO.

Based on client feedback and market insights, most organizations are challenged by their technologies and need to consolidate their disparate digital tools. This led to the development of one integrated platform with common branding across digital assets, sites, and pages that makes it easier for donors to engage digitally with the organization.

Some of the new and enhanced functionality includes the ability to:

1. Offer donors and constituents new methods of digital engagement

2. Create a better digital donor experience

3. Increase fundraisers' efficiencies

4. Make better informed online fundraising decisions

OFFER DONORS AND CONSTITUENTS NEW METHODS OF DIGITAL ENGAGEMENT

From a nonprofit's website, organizations can deliver new digital experiences like Do-it-Yourself (DIY) campaigns, Peer-to-Peer campaigns, Team fundraising, Registration and Ticketed Events, cause oriented donation pages, volunteer registration, community registries for new name acquisition, and workplace giving / CSR campaigns.

CREATE A BETTER DIGITAL DONOR EXPERIENCE

With one integrated platform, organizations standardize their digital brands and leverage their incentives, promotions, recognition levels, donor network or affinity groups across all online fundraising initiatives, channels, and engagement methods. Donors personalize their experiences with Donor Hub, an application that allows them the ability to view and manage all engagement.

INCREASE FUNDRAISERS' EFFICIENCIES

With one product, one user interface, and one reporting dashboard, fundraisers can centralize all online fundraising initiatives. Push button, Click-to-Deploy attractive online fundraising, event, and volunteer pages in a No Code – Low Code environment enable users of all skill levels to quickly and easily promote fundraising initiatives. Users can add required feature clusters to an online fundraising initiative with a click – push button for further customization.

MAKE BETTER INFORMED ONLINE FUNDRAISING DECISIONS

Users can visualize analytics in pre-built dashboards and customize reporting via the Analytics Data Warehouse and Microsoft Power BI or other modern Visualization Tools such as Tableau. This allows fundraisers the ability to drill down to individual giving sites and filter data to enhance their fundraising strategies.

"Achieving digital maturity is such an essential objective for the modern nonprofit and this goal drives our product development investments," says Funari.

Join us Wednesday, January 12 at 2pm EST for a webinar featuring this new functionality and a discussion on how StratusLIVE Ignite can propel your organization into the future of fundraising. Register here: https://hubs.ly/H0_YXf10

Learn more about StratusLIVE Ignite at stratuslive.com/online-giving.

About StratusLIVE, LLC

StratusLIVE, an industry leader of Software for Social Good, empowers organizations to drive change and increase impact through its Nonprofit CRM and Online Giving Platforms. StratusLIVE 365 and StratusLIVE Ignite seamlessly integrate throughout the entire philanthropic organization, enabling greater visibility into donor insights. With a wide array of product features from enterprise-class relationship management, business intelligence, and analytical marketing to virtual giving, volunteering, Peer-to-Peer campaigns, and more, nonprofits engage more effectively with donors across a wide range of fundraising and development strategies. StratusLIVE, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with products built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and aligned with the Nonprofit Common Data Model, has empowered enterprise nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2010. Visit StratusLIVE.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Kelly Perry, StratusLIVE, 877.281.2099, kelly.perry@stratuslive.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE StratusLIVE