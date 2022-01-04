North American Beverage 2021 to 2026: Developments and Trends Including the Impact of Covid-19

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 North American Topline" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North American Topline from Beverage Marketing Corporation provides a data overview of the total North American beverage market with key market statistics and five-year forecasts.
It also features an executive summary highlighting developments and trends including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Perfect for investors, entrepreneurs requiring statistics for their business plan, ad agencies preparing an account pitch or anyone who needs a quick view of the region.
The answers you need
- North American Topline offers a concise summary of the overall regional market. Questions answered include:
- How much bottled water is consumed per capita in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and how has this changed in recent years?
- How did the carbonated soft drink market perform in the region in 2020, and how is it likely to develop in the future?
- In which North American country do residents drink the most coffee, tea and milk per capita?
- What's the number-one beverage category by volume in Mexico?
- What are the growth prospects for coffee in the region and in the individual markets?
- How have energy drinks and sports beverages fared on a regional basis?
This report features
This report contains key information on each major beverage category and on the beverage markets of the countries comprising the region; it features volume for 11 beverage types as well as per capita consumption data and five-year forecast data.
Beverage categories covered include bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, coffee, distilled spirits, energy drinks, fruit beverages, milk, sports beverages, tea and wine. Data include volume, growth, share and per capita consumption for Mexico, Canada, U.S. and islands in the region. Caribbean island data provided in select beverage categories.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
The Regional Beverage Market
- Overview
- Special Note on Coronavirus
EXHIBITS
- The North American Beverage Market by Country
- The North American Beverage Market by Category
- The North American Beer Market
- The North American Bottled Water Market
- The North American Carbonated Soft Drink Market
- The North American Coffee Market
- The North American Distilled Spirits Market
- The North American Energy Drink Market
- The North American Fruit Beverage Market
- The North American Milk Market
- The North American Sports Beverage Market
- The North American Tea Market
- The North American Wine Market
- The Projected North American Beverage Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l84f1q
Source: Beverage Marketing
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.