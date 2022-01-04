Vulcan Industrial Appoints New Vice President

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Industrial announced today the appointment of Tanner Ford to the role of Vice President of Vulcan Energy Services and Commercial, effective January 1, 2022.
Mr. Ford currently serves as Vulcan's Director of Sales and Product Management. He will continue to lead Vulcan Industrial's Sales and Product Management efforts as he assumes his additional P&L responsibilities for Vulcan Energy Services and Commercial. Ford holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Texas Tech University.
"Tanner's ability to develop and execute creative strategy is rare," says Vulcan Industrial President Simon Lawrie. "His leadership over the past year has allowed Vulcan to firm up our commercial portfolio while expanding Vulcan's reach into new customers and regions."
"Our responsiveness to needs is a massive differentiator between Vulcan and its peers," says Ford. "We are doubling down our focus on customer service and client success. Our plan for VES is to continue developing highly engineered traditional oilfield equipment and grow our non-oil and gas portfolio, focusing on new energy products."
About Vulcan Industrial
Based in Houston, Vulcan Industrial specializes in engineering, design and manufacturing for mission-critical parts and components throughout various industries. The company's intensive R&D process focuses on advanced metallurgy and innovative problem-solving, delivering stronger performance and consistent results in the development process. The company's V-Series™ fluid ends represent some of hydraulic fracturing's longest-lasting and easiest-to-maintain equipment.
More at vulcanindustrial.com.
Media Contact: Rachael Porter, rporter@ulcomm.com
SOURCE Vulcan Industrial
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.