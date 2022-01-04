Evofem Biosciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., EVFM today announced that the Company will present and host one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference being held from January 10 – 13, 2022.
Chief Executive Officer Saundra Pelletier will provide an update on the commercialization of Evofem's hormone-free contraceptive Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) as well as the Company's pipeline, including the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women and the recently announced Multipurpose Prevention Technology (MPT) product candidate for indications including the prevention of HIV in women.
The Company's presentation will be available for on demand listening beginning at 7:00am ET on Monday, January 10, 2022 through the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect conference portal and via https://evofem.investorroom.com/HCWJan22 for 90 days.
To request a one-on-one meeting with Evofem during the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or email ir@evofem.com.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., EVFM is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (chlamydia, gonorrhea and HIV). The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.
Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
araskopf@evofem.com
Mobile: (917) 673-5775
SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
