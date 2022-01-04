Take-out Fried Chicken Market to grow by USD 1.92 bn|Growth of Global Multinational Fast-food Chains to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Take-out Fried Chicken Market by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for take-out fried chicken in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The potential growth difference for the take-out fried chicken market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.92 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growth of global multinational fast-food chains and growing doorstep delivery are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as consumer awareness regarding with health-risks associated with fast-food consumption will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This take-out fried chicken market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

The take-out fried chicken market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The take-out fried chicken market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Fried chicken can be ordered from fast-food outlets as a takeaway through offline channels. Additionally, offline delivery options such as drive-thru and curbside pickups are also offered by vendors in the market. Due to consumer preference for contact-less takeaways and the convenience of drive-thru options, the offline distribution channel will continue to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The take-out fried chicken market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Bojangles Restaurants Inc. - The company offers take-out fried chicken such as Signature Bone-in chicken meal, Biscuit meals, Chicken Sandwich, and many more.

Cajun Operating Co. - The company offers take-out fried chicken such as Texas Cut Bacon Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken sandwich combo, 5 Pieces Texas Tenders, and many more.

Chick-fil-A Inc. - The company offers take-out fried chicken such as Spicy Chicken Sandwich which is boneless, seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, freshly breaded, pressure cooked in pure refined peanut oil.

GENESIS BBQ - The company offers take-out fried chicken such as Golden Fried Chicken, Secret Sauced Chicken, Honey Garlics Sir. Fried Chicken and many more.

Guss Fried Chicken - The company offers take-out fried chicken such as Hot and Spicy Fried Chicken, Chicken strips, and many more.

Take Out Fried Chicken Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.64 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bojangles Restaurants Inc., Cajun Operating Co., Chick-fil-A Inc., GENESIS BBQ, Guss Fried Chicken, McDonald Corp., Raising Canes Restaurants LLC, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

