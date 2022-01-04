Ethiopia Diesel Genset (Generator) Market Report 2021: Focus on Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation & Public Infrastructure

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethiopia Diesel Genset (Generator) Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market report comprehensively covers the Diesel Genset market by kVA ratings, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the diesel Genset market on-going trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers, and market share by companies which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies to the current and future market dynamics.

Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Synopsis

Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market declined in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, which caused a halt to economic and manufacturing activities across the country. The Ethiopian market is primarily import-driven, and disruptions in the supply chain and international trade have significantly impacted the diesel genset market in the country.

However, an upsurge in the construction activities, tourism sector, and manufacturing sectors under the ambit of "Growth and Transformation Plan-III" and Ethiopia vision 2025 plan is anticipated to boost the diesel genset market in the upcoming years. Projects such as the Awash railway project, 250ha agricultural processing park, Public Service Depo Jemo site, among others launched by the Ethiopian government, would act as catalysts for the overall growth of the diesel genset market in Ethiopia.

According to the publisher, the Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-27. Attributed to the presence of a robust industrial sector in Ethiopia along with a rapidly growing automotive sector, the diesel gensets market in the country accounted for a major share in the market.

However, the market is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate on account of flourishing construction and industrial segments providing immense opportunities for the diesel gensets demand in the country during the forecast period.

Further, the Ethiopia Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Programme 2020 are a few of the government initiatives, which aims at developing and strengthening public service sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure and tourism, creating a huge demand for power backup equipment for the developmental activities, leading to a surge in demand for Diesel Genset Market in Ethiopia.

Market Analysis by Application

By applications segment, the industrial sector accounted for the highest revenue share in the overall market in 2020 owing to increasing industrial output and the upcoming industrial parks in the country. Moreover, the increasing number of textile and leather manufacturing industries has also raised the demand for diesel gensets over the last few years.

The Ethiopian government is taking a proactive approach to make Ethiopia a light manufacturing hub in Africa and a lower-middle-income economy by 2025.

Further, during the forecast period, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth due to hotel expansions and the flourishing banking industry in the country.

Market Analysis by kVA Rating

In Ethiopia, Diesel Gensets with a rating of 75.1 kVA-375 kVA accounted for the majority of revenue share in the overall market in 2020 due to increased demand for diesel gensets across sectors such as hospitality, industrial, mining, and construction.

Growing road infrastructure investment would further drive the market as the Ethiopian government intends to invest around $194 mn to construct four new roads comprising a length of 299 km.

Increasing utilization of lower power rating gensets across domains, such as telecom infrastructure and the commercial sector, would help the 75.1 kVA-375 kVA diesel genset market segment maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2027F

3.2 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market-Industry Life Cycle

3.3 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market-Porter's Five Forces

3.4 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenue and Volume Share, By kVA Ratings, 2020 & 2027F

3.5 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Applications, 2020 & 2027F

3.6 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Regions, 2020 & 2027F

4. Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

5. Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Trends

6. Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By kVA Ratings

6.1 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, By Up to 75 kVA, 2017-2027F

6.2 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, By 75.1 KVA - 375 kVA, 2017-2027F

6.3 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, By 375.1 KVA - 750 kVA, 2017-2027F

6.4 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, By 750.1 KVA - 1000 kVA, 2017-2027F

6.5 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, By Above 1000 kVA, 2017-2027F

7. Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market, By Applications

7.1 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Commercial, 2017-2027F

7.2 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Industrial, 2017-2027F

7.3 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Residential, 2017-2027F

7.4 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Transportation & Infrastructure, 2017-2027F

8. Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market, By Regions

8.1 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Northern Region, 2017-2027F

8.2 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Southern Region, 2017-2027F

9. Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Key Performance Indicators

10. Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Ratings, 2027F

10.2 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2027F

10.3 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Regions, 2027F

11. Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Landscape

11.1 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Company, 2020

11.2 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters

11.3 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Atlas Copco Industrial Equipment Co.

12.2 Caterpillar Inc.

12.3 Cummins Inc.

12.4 Aksa Power Generation

12.5 Deutz AG

12.6 Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

12.7 Generac Power Systems, Inc

12.8 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

12.9 Kohler Co.

12.10 MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

12.11 JET Electric Machinery Co. Ltd

13. Key Strategic Recommendation

