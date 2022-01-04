SMArtX Advisory Solutions Welcomes 23 New Strategies from 6 Firms to its Turnkey Asset Management Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced the expansion of its platform with six firms adding a total of twenty-three new strategies to their TAMP. The SMArtX platform now supports over 970 model-traded and manager-traded separate account strategies across a broad spectrum of asset classes, powered by SMArtX's industry leading, cloud-native, API-first managed technology.
SMArtX added four new firms to the platform including OneAscent Investment Solutions, Pacific Income Advisers, Putnam Investments, and RMB Asset Management. Collectively these firms added twenty-one new diversified strategies across a broad range of equity, international, and fixed income strategies.
Two prominent firms already on the SMArtX platform, index provider Alpha Vee and asset manager T. Rowe Price Associates, added a direct indexing SMID equity index and a large-cap equity income strategy, respectively. SMArtX continues to expand its platform at a rapid rate in line with its surge in assets under management in 2021, which saw a 73% increase to top $19.03 billion.
"SMArtX is entering 2022 with a host of new investment solutions that further cements our firm as a key distribution hub for some of the largest asset managers in the world," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "SMArtX's asset growth continues to lead the industry as we deepen the relationships we have in place with both our RIA and enterprise partners."
The complete list of new strategies incudes:
- Alpha Vee
- Risk Managed SMID Top 5 Sector US Equity Index
- OneAscent Investment Solutions
- Core Fixed Income
- Peak Equity Builder
- Pacific Income Advisers
- Limited Duration MACS
- Market Duration MACS
- Corporate MACS
- Intermediate Core Plus
- Putnam Investments
- Aggressive Growth
- Balanced Growth
- Balanced Income
- Conservative Growth
- Income
- International Durable Equity ADR
- Growth
- Sustainable Future
- Sustainable Leaders
- U.S. Large Cap Value Equity Concentrated
- U.S. Large Cap Growth Equity Concentrated
- U.S. Multi-Cap Core Equity Concentrated
- U.S. Small Cap Growth Equity
- RMB Asset Management
- Small Cap Core
- SMID Cap Core
- T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.
- U.S. Large-Cap Equity Income
SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.
"2021 demonstrated the ongoing need for development within technology stacks as we mark a year where the VIX stayed above its rolling average and did not close below 15 for the first time in a decade," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "This type of market volatility continues to strain aging systems, producing inferior outcomes for firms relegated to operating antiquated technology."
About SMArtX Advisory Solutions
SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com
SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
