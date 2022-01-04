(ISC)² Appoints John Giddings as Vice President of Global Customer Experience

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the appointment of John Giddings to vice president, global customer experience. In this role, Giddings will be responsible for elevating day-to-day global customer satisfaction by promoting a consistent and positive end-user experience for all customers, including candidates and members.

With over 30 years of experience in sales and customer experience, including eight years as a consultant for over 100 companies, Giddings will help facilitate (ISC)² growth by transforming the association's customer service strategy to continually improve customer value and customer experience.

"John brings a breadth of global experience that is vital to advancing our customer and member experience and making it synonymous with excellence," said Greg Clawson, executive vice president global sales, marketing, customer experience, (ISC)². "A global approach to modernizing and maturing our customer service models ensures a level of consistency so that every customer and member will have an improved and positive experience. Under John's leadership, we will double down on our commitment to customers, members and candidates and build a robust customer experience program that evolves with changing customer needs."

Giddings previously served as vice president of global engagement centers and member experience for the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), leading the development of the member experience strategy and overseeing the global performance of the member engagement center operations in the U.S., U.K., Malaysia and South Africa. Giddings was recognized for his work in the industry as one of the Top 10 Stars of 2021 in Customer Experience by CXM, and was a Chair of Judges at the International Customer Experience Awards in November 2021.

Prior to his appointment to vice president, Giddings served as AICPA senior director of global engagement centers, leading the modernization of the association's global engagement centers to an omnichannel operation, which included generating additional revenue streams and growing Live Chat to represent over 25% of the channel mix. He previously led the global contact center operations at Virgin Atlantic Airways, served as global operations manager at IKEA and was the Customer Operations Director at ASOS.

Giddings earned a master's degree in Strategic Training and Development from the University of Surrey.

