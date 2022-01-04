Goal Solutions Named Finalist in 2022 LendIt Fintech Industry Awards

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Solutions , an innovative asset management and consumer financial services company, was recently named a finalist in the 5th annual LendIt Fintech Industry Awards, Top Service Provider Category.

LendIt's Fintech awards honor the world's leading Fintech influencers and innovators in 14 unique categories. The Top Service Provider finalists represent six organizations that have demonstrated deep expertise, unique value, strong ROI, commitment to clients and the fostering of a deeper understanding of fintech.

Matt Myers, President, said "We take a lot of pride in enabling the platforms that we work with. We provide comprehensive consumer loan services that allow our partners to focus their resources and capital in the most accretive ways for them; it is great to be recognized by LendIt for those efforts among a great group of finalists."

Throughout 2021, Goal Solutions experienced record-setting growth in new business. The company, together with its Launch Servicing and Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) divisions, now serve more than 120 clients spanning a wide array of client types across multiple asset classes, offering a suite of services including;

"Every team member, from the newest arrivals to our company veterans, came together in support of our existing and new clients, helping them; enter new markets, launch new products, and grow market share. We remain focused on being the most innovative financial services company in the market, encouraging employees at every level to explore new ideas and develop innovative solutions. Our goal is to provide each client with opportunities to differentiate their organization and products, access deep data analytics, and experience outstanding client and customer service." said Matt Myers.

For more information, please visit www.goalsolutions.com

About Goal Solutions

Since 2001 Goal Solutions has leveraged data analytics, industry expertise and proprietary technology to deliver comprehensive solutions for asset management and loan servicing, specializing in; residential solar, home improvement, personal and student finance programs. Goal provides customized solutions for each client, with innovative capabilities that support the entire asset management lifecycle. The company attributes its success to their employees' commitment and outstanding work ethic which has created an environment where each employee has an opportunity to perform to their greatest potential while also emphasizing social responsibility within the community.

