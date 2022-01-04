Kwikbit's Wireless Broadband Finds a Home with Manufactured Housing

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwikbit, a leader in wireless broadband is addressing a burgeoning market in the U.S., delivering its low-cost, gigabit internet solution to manufactured housing communities. In early December, the company completed an installation at Alimur Mobile Home Park in Santa Cruz, CA. Alimur is a precursor to aggressive 2022 expansion plans for the Company, which forecasts 48 installations across 6 states in the next year.
"We'd been promised things in the past that were not delivered, so we were definitely skeptical," said Timothy Norton, Alimur resident and HOA board member. "But Kwikbit delivered everything as promised and on time. We were up and running in one hour and couldn't be happier with the service," he went on to say.
As Americans require greater bandwidth for remote work, remote learning, and telehealth, an affordable and scalable solution has proven elusive. Cable lacks the required performance and Fiber to the Home (FTTH) is prohibitively costly and time consuming for the last mile. Kwikbit's proprietary 60ghz wireless solution, or WiGig, delivers fiber-like performance at a small fraction of the cost and time to install fiber.
"Our last mile advantages are critical, allowing us to efficiently deliver into sectors like manufactured housing, which have been largely ignored by legacy carriers," stated Kwikbit CEO, Joe Costello. "This is a very forward-looking sector. Every owner we are engaged with, whether independent (Alimur) or top 5 nationally sees the importance and urgency of reliable, low-cost broadband for their residents. It's a terrific fit."
"My business requires that I have high-speed, reliable internet," said Clay Butler, Alimur's HOA President. "Having commercial grade broadband to my home is game changing, but to get it for $50 a month is simply remarkable."
Kwikbit's offers a turnkey broadband service to its customers. The service is just $50 a month and includes all installation, equipment and comes with no contract.
"Truthfully, our early challenge was convincing customers that we're actually delivering gigabit internet for $50 and with no hidden fees! But we do it every day," concluded Costello.
The United States government's $1 trillion infrastructure spending package allocates nearly $65 billion to increasing broadband access. Without affordable, innovative, and commercially viable last mile solutions, these programs will not address the promise of broadband for all. Through its manufactured housing initiative, Kwikbit is narrowing the Digital Divide, rapidly delivering affordable broadband to the largest swath of affordable housing in the United States.
About Kwikbit:
Kwikbit (kwikbit.com) is wireless technology company based in Minneapolis, MN. Kwikbit's specialized 60 GHz millimeter wave radios driven by their cloud and edge automation tools enable the rapid deployment of multi-gigabit wireless networks when and where they're needed.
